Mechanicsburg runs to win over Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — In a game with playoff intensity — and implications — visiting Mechanicsburg delivered a 7-0 punch in the gut to the Greeneview Rams, Sept. 14.

After being stuffed in the first half, the Indians (4-0) discovered their clock-chewing offense in the second half scoring on a 10-play, 65-yard drive that used up five minutes of third-quarter time. Joey Mascadri did most of the damage, along with a personal foul against the Rams (3-1), and then quarterback Logan Hurst finished the drive with a one-yard run.

That was all Mechanicsburg needed as the Rams offense could not overcome dropped passes — a handful of drives stalled due to drops by wide-open receivers — and a pair of missed field goals in the Ohio Heritage Conference crossover game.

“You can’t do that against good football teams,” Greeneview coach Ryan Haines said. “We’ve got to get a lot better.”

Quarterback Nick Clevenger led the Rams in rushing with 99 unofficial yards. Taylor Stinson added 54, and Clay Payton 22. After running for 20 first-half yards, Mascadri flexed his muscles and ran for 92 in the second half, spinning and fighting for every yard.

The Indians switched to a tight end wing formation in the second half and used that to their advantage.

“He’s going to run something until you stop it,” Haines said of Mechanicsburg coach Kurt Forrest. “He started running the ball almost exclusively at that tight end. Their kids picked up our extra (defensive player).”

The win gives the Indians valuable computer playoff points, while the Rams could be fighting for their playoff lives even though it’s only week four.

“Our region is loaded,” Haines said of Division V, Region 20. “We didn’t do ourselves any favors tonight by missing an opportunity for some points. (But) if we missed because of that you don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. This was a playoff game.”

Neither team did much in the first half.

Mechanicsburg never got across midfield, while the Rams entered Indian territory three times, missing a 41-yard field goal on their only legit scoring chance. They also missed a field goal in the second half when the score was still 0-0.

Greeneview visits Northwestern, while Mechanicsburg hosts Madison Plains, for their next games Friday, Sept. 21.

Greeneview quarterback Nick Clevenger carries the ball for a gain during first-half action Sept. 14 against Mechanicsburg, at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/09/web1_DSC07702_ne2018914204232486.jpg Greeneview quarterback Nick Clevenger carries the ball for a gain during first-half action Sept. 14 against Mechanicsburg, at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News Greeneview’s Taylor Stinson (11) goes up for a pass, in the first half of Friday’s Sept. 14 high school football game at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/09/web1_DSC0757134562_ne2018914204235452.jpg Greeneview’s Taylor Stinson (11) goes up for a pass, in the first half of Friday’s Sept. 14 high school football game at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

