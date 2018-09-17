Yellow Jackets race to Friendship victory

CEDARVILLE — Ethan Sullivan and Trenton Classen both ran to top five finishes to lead the Cedarville University Yellow Jackets to the men’s team title in the 28th Annual Friendship Invitational, Sept. 15 at the Elvin R. King Cross Country Course.

Sullivan was clocked in 25:40.2 for the 8,000 meters to finish third out of 206 competitors. Classen was fifth in 25:59.7.

Cedarville totaled 41 points to take the top spot in the 16-team men’s field. Morehead State was second with 55 points while Shawnee State came in third with 106.

Andrew Sholl was 11th in 26:20.5, Colin Cramer placed 14th in 26:31.4, and Caleb Pendleton rounded out CU’s first five 18th in 26:38.1.

Completing the Jackets’ scoring were Alec Weinhold was 22nd in 26:49.5 and Matt McCormick-Nerlinger was 38th in 27:14.2.

Cedarville won the meet for the third straight year and for the 12th time total.

Yellow Jacket alum and Xenia High grad Daniel Michalski ran unattached and finished second in 25:35.6.

