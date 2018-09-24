Marauders take down rival Kentucky State, 24-6

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Central State Marauders topped rival Kentucky State, 24-6.

With the victory, Sept. 22, the Marauders improve to 2-2 overall with a 1-1 ledger in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). The Thorobreds of KSU fall to 0-4 on the season and 0-1 in the SIAC.

The CSU offense struck first with a 10-play touchdown drive totaling 80 yards. Quarterback Trent Mays capped the drive off with a 17-yard throw to receiver Kevin Greenhow to give CSU a 7-0 lead with 2:30 left in the first quarter.

KSU responded on its next drive as quarterback Jules. St. Ge rushed for a 12-yard touchdown to cap of a seven-play drive spanning 56 yards. After a missed extra point, CSU remained ahead by one at the 14:53 mark of the second quarter.

CSU kicker Trevor Teel tacked on three points with a 22-yard field goal on the Marauders’ next drive. CSU captured all the momentum going into halftime thanks to a 72-yard touchdown pass from Mays to running back Terraris Saffold as time expired.

Up 17-6, the Marauders opened the third quarter with a methodical 19-play, 73-yard scoring drive. CSU ran the ball on 17 of 19 plays as Mays ended the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to put his team up 24-6.

With a healthy lead, the Marauder defense closed out the game by holding the Thorobreds to 66 yards of total offense in the second half.

Saffold, a senior from Hayneville, Ala., put together one of his best games as a Marauder. Saffold carried the ball a career-high 27 times for 131 rushing yards. He also caught five passes for a career-best 124 receiving yards.

Mays finished the afternoon with 188 yards and two scores through the air. He also picked up 17 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Linebacker Kailen Abrams led the Marauder defense with 11 tackles. Shemar Moss led the CSU pass rush with 1.5 sacks.

The Marauders will continue SIAC play against Benedict College next Saturday at 1 pm. The game will be played at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia.

CSU now leads the all-time series with KSU with 36 wins, 22 losses and 1 tie.