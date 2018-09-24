Sports Digest

Bellbrook wins Invite

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School’s boys cross country team won its own meet, taking the Bellbrook Invitational with 39 points. Waynesville (57) was second and Cedarville (59) third.

Max Bretland was Bellbrook’s top finisher, running fifth in 17:08.5. Takumi Ford (17:13.5) was sixth, Clay Cavanaugh (17:22.2), seventh, Trevor Bowers (17:31.1) 10th and Bryce Levine (17:34.2) 11th.

Cedarville was led by Trent Koning, who was second in 16:40.4. Ethan Wallis (16:49.0) was third, Drew Mason (18:03.8) 15th, Isaiah Estepp (18:13.3) 18th, and Payton Herron (18:22.9) 22nd overall, 21st for scoring.

The Bellbrook reserve team won the girls varsity race with 60 points. Waynesville (68) was second. Adie Hahn was fifth for Bellbrook in (21:16.4). Ally Jiovani (21:44.9) was eighth, Mara Fleck (22:47.0) 13th, Maria Mescher (22:49.7) 14th and Erin Allen (23:23.9) finished 20th.

Greeneview soccer wins again

JAMESTOWN — Kelsi Eakins scored a pair of goals and five others had single goals as Greeneview beat Southeastern, 7-0, in girls soccer Sept. 22. Laney Hines, Kayli Cipperman, Cassie Wheeler, Alexa Simpson, and Sam Spaller all scored, while assists came from Wheeler (two), Spaller, Hines, Brooklyn Langford and Kaitlyn Hinkle.

Greeneview boys blank Southeastern

JAMESTOWN — Tyler Hurley and Austin Henderson each scored twice and Gavin Anderson, Hunter Anderson and James Saunders each scored once as Greeneview beat Southeastern, 7-0, in boys soccer Sept. 22.

Dru Arrasmith had three assists while Hurley, Braydan Dobney and Max Powers each had one.

Johnson on Ashland CC team

ASHLAND — Ian Johnson is a member of the Ashland University cross country team. Johnson is majoring in computer science and is a 2017 graduate of Beavercreek High School. The Ashland University cross country team competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC). Last year, Ashland placed sixth in the NCAA Division II All-Ohio Championships meet and seventh in the GLIAC Championship. The Ashland University cross country team is led by head coach Jacob Sussman.

Bellbrook game on GCSN

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch at CCN

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

DriftIndy hosting Halloween Bash

XENIA — DriftIndy will host two days of car drifting practice Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12-13 at Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton-Xenia Road. The two full-day sessions allow drivers to practice the motorsport of drifting. Cost is $150 per driver. Guest drifting instructors will be on hand to help drivers improve their drifting abilities.

Spectators are welcome. Admission is $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free. Go to driftindy.com for more information.

Boot camp training offered

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.