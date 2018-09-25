Sports Digest

Indians advance to districts

HAMILTON — The Cedarville High School boys golf team finished fourth in the Division III sectional golf tournament Sept. 25 at Walden Ponds Golf Course, earning their second consecutive trip to districts. The top four teams, plus the top four individuals not on one of the four qualifying teams, advance to the DIII district tournament, which will be held Thursday, Oct. 4 at the Beavercreek Golf Club.

Seven Hills won the sectional team title with a score of 326, followed by Georgetown (371), Middletown Christian (373) and Cedarville (384), in the 13-team competition. Legacy Christian placed eighth overall and failed to advance with a 441.

Scores for Cedarville were turned in by Adam Wood (84), Caleb Smith (89), Logan Brennaman (97), Jadon Horsley (121) and Mitch Rogers (114).

Michael Pickens’ 95 was the top individual score for Legacy Christian, followed by Payton Burdette (108), Ben Sweeney (110), Duncan Clough (128) and Jack Ewing (132).

Saffold SIAC Offensive Player of the Week

ATLANTA — Central State University senior running back Terraris Saffold was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, Sept. 25, by league officials.

Saffold, of Hayneville, Ala., recorded career highs in carries (27), yards rushing (134), pass receptions (five) and receiving yards (80) in the Marauders’ 24-6 win over Kentucky State, Saturday in Frankfort, Ky. According to the SIAC, Saffold became the first CSU player to rush for more than 100 yards in a game in more than 10 seasons.

Locals in Heidelberg-Wilmington match

WILMINGTON — The Student Princes of Heidelberg University, with freshman midfielder Marissa Babb of Xenia, will take on the host Wilmington College Quakers for the women’s varsity soccer Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both schools, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at Williams Stadium. Heidelberg is currently 5-4 overall while Wilmington enters the contest with a 6-2 mark.

The host Quakers have four Beavercreek High School grads on their roster: senior Taylor Leake, freshman Addison Tiffany, freshman Tiffany Hayes and senior Mellonee Hall.

Bellbrook to be on GCSN

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch at CCN

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

DriftIndy Halloween Bash

XENIA — DriftIndy will host two days of car drifting practice Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12-13 at Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton-Xenia Road. The two full-day sessions allow drivers to practice the motorsport of drifting. Cost is $150 per driver. Guest drifting instructors will be on hand to help drivers improve their drifting abilities.

Spectators are welcome. Admission is $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free. Go to driftindy.com for more information.

Boot camp workout offered

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

