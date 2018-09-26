Bellbrook runs strong under Lights

CENTERVILLE — Bellbrook High School’s cross country teams performed well against some of the state’s top competition, Sept. 22, at Saturday Night Lights at Centerville High School.

The Bellbrook boys won the meet with 39 points, followed by Waynesville with 57. Bellbrook’s top five ran within 26 seconds of each other. The top seven where within a minute.

Max Bretland finished fifth overall in a time of 17:08.5. He was closely followed by Takumi Ford in 17:13.5. The rest of the Golden Eagles’ top seven included Clay Cavanaugh (17:22), Trevor Bowers (17:31.7), Bryce Levine (17:34.2), Tyler Dreischarf (18:03.4) and Keenan McCormick (18:058). The boys team recorded 15 personal best times, and 15 other runners ran season-best times.

The Bellbrook girls runners ran well, too. The junior girls also won their race, finishing with 60 points to runner-up Waynesville’s 68.

Addie Hahn was fifth place overall with a time of 21:16.4. She was followed by Ally Jiovani (8th) in 21:44.9.

The varsity girls finished 18th out of 28, against mostly Division I schools that are regionally or state ranked. Avery Faulkner lead the Golden Eagles with a 19:38 time. She was followed by Elise Kemper with a time of 19:45.7 and Minami Ford in 19:52.6.

Twenty of Bellbrook’s girls team runners turned in PR’s and 15 had season-best times.

Bellbrook is scheduled to next compete at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 in the Varsity Invitational cross country meet hosted by Fairmont High School in Kettering.