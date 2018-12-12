Sports Digest

Valentine strong at Worthington

WORTHINGTON — Competing in her first competition of the 2018-‘19 season, Greeneview’s Lizzy Valentine competed against a field of 45 girls high school gymnasts on Dec. 11, and turned in three top-6 finishes. Valentine placed sixth on the balance beam, fifth in the vault and her floor exercise routine earned her a fourth-place finish.

Carroll defeats Urbana

RIVERSIDE — Simon Jefferson scored a team-high 19 points to lead host Carroll to a 51-37 boys high school basketball win over Urbana, Dec. 11, at Carroll High. Jaden Dahm and Matt Cogan each scored eight points for the Patriots, and Austin Schafer finished with seven. Carroll (2-2 overall, 0-1 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North Division) next plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 in Hamilton against Badin.

Irish defeat Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — In an otherwise close game, visiting Springfield Catholic Central outscored Greeneview 22-10 to start the second half, Dec. 11, for a 55-34 win over the Rams. SCC’s Sabien Doolittle did a lot, scoring a game-high 20 points for the Irish. Greeneview’s Gabe Caudill led the Rams with 14 points. Greeneview (1-3 overall, 0-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference) hits the road for its next game, a 7:30 p.m. Friday Dec. 14 contest in Enon against the Greenon Knights.

CSU falls to Wayne State

WILBERFORCE — Playing in their first home game in over a month, the Central State University women’s basketball team lost to Wayne State University, 65-56, on Dec. 11. Jaeda Davis led the Marauders (3-7 overall, 1-3 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s West Division) with a game-high 19 points and recorded three shot blocks. CSU’s Aaryn Evans was next with 10 points and six rebounds.

Alexis Miller led Wayne State (5-5) with 18 points.

The Marauders are back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday Dec. 15 when they’ll host Clark-Atlanta University in a rematch of last season’s SIAC Championship game, in the Beacom-Lewis Gymnasium.

Robinson signs with Clark State

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s Josh Robinson signed a National Letter of Intent to play college baseball at Clark State Community College. A three-year starter for the Rams, the 6-foot, 170-pound Robinson’s primary playing position is as a catcher, but he also pitches. Clark State competes in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference. The Eagles were 10-33 overall, 2-17 in the OCCAC last season.

Fairborn grad Dustin Myers also is on the Eagles roster.

Extreme quest program offered

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour. Learn break dancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Jump start hoops program to start

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.