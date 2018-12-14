Saints announce 2019 football schedule

XENIA — The Ohio Valley Saints semi-professional football team announced its 2019 season schedule on Friday, Dec. 14.

The second-year franchise calls Xenia’s Athletes In Action Sports Complex its football home.

Two preseason dates are yet to be scheduled in May, but those contests are likely to be held May 11 and May 18 respectively against the Columbus War Eagles and the Ohio Crush.

According to team owner/player Jordan Blair the team’s nine-game regular season slate has been determined, but game times and some team’s home venues have yet to be announced. Those game times will be announced once they have been finalized.

The Saints played in the Premier Amateur Football League, Tier Two in their inaugural season, finishing with a 1-4-0 overall record, and 0-2-0 in the PAFL’s East Division.

Eight games are on the regular season schedule for 2019, including home and home matchups with division foes the Findlay Knights (June 1 and June 22), Cincinnati-based Queen City Raiders (June 8 and June 29) and the Ohio Rage (June 15 and July 13).

The Saints also have games with the Glass City Tigers (July 20) in Toledo, and the Lima Warriors (July 27).

The 2019 Ohio Valley Saints Regular Season Schedule

June 1 at Findlay Knights

June 8 QUEEN CITY RAIDERS

June 15 at Ohio Rage

June 22 FINDLAY KNIGHTS

June 29 at Queen City Raiders

July 6 (Bye Week)

July 13 OHIO RAGE

July 20 at Glass City Tigers

July 27 LIMA WARRIORS

(Home games are listed in all caps.)