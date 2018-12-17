Faith Rutherford was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for November for Greeneview High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Rutherford is a junior who played on the girls varsity soccer team. Said her coach, Shawn Brown: “Faith was a great leader on our team and had a great work ethic. Her game preparation is second to none!” Rutherford’s October stats were 10 goals and three assists. She was named to the first-team All Ohio Heritage Conference, first team Miami Valley and second team All-Ohio. Her grade-point average is currently 3.32.

Faith Rutherford was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for November for Greeneview High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Rutherford is a junior who played on the girls varsity soccer team. Said her coach, Shawn Brown: “Faith was a great leader on our team and had a great work ethic. Her game preparation is second to none!” Rutherford’s October stats were 10 goals and three assists. She was named to the first-team All Ohio Heritage Conference, first team Miami Valley and second team All-Ohio. Her grade-point average is currently 3.32.