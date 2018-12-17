Sports Digest

Bullock to sign National Letter

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School Senior Hayden Bullock will sign a National Letter of Intent to play football at the United States Air Force Academy. The signing will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19 in the main gym at Bellbrook High School.

Bullock, considered Bellbrook’s top defensive player heading into the 2018 season a co-captain with Brendan Lebensky and Ethan Knisley, injured his knee in the first week of the season and did not play the rest of the year. In his junior year, the 6-foot-4, 285 pound lineman was a first-team Southwestern Buckeye League offensive lineman, and a second-team all SWBL defensive lineman.

Hendricks duo wins at Xenia Invite

XENIA — Devan and Teagan Hendricks each claimed wins for Greeneview High in their respective weight classes, Dec. 15 at the Xenia Invitational wrestling meet. Nineteen area teams competed in the event. Other top weight class finishes for the Rams were turned in by Taylor Stinson (fifth place), and Curtis Kell and Chase Jordan (both sixth).

Golden Eagles grounded by VV

BELLBROOK — Nine Bellbrook girls basketball players scored against visiting Valley View, but not one of them could score in double digits, in a tough 38-33 loss to the Spartans. Bailey Zerby came close to double digits, finishing with eight points in the Golden Eagles loss. Valley View was led by Abigail Dickson, who finished with 15 points.

Bellbrook (1-4 overall, 0-3 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern Division) is scheduled to host Eaton at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20 for its next game.

Skyhawks win two

WEST CARROLLTON — Skyhawks overcome slow start to beat West Carrollton 68-52, Dec. 14 to improve to 2-2 on the year. Fairborn won with balanced scoring, as nine players scored. Shaunn Monroe led Fairborn with 16 points scored, Tylen Eatmon finished with 11 and Joe Nickel scored 10.

On Saturday, Fairborn then played at home and defeated Ponitz by a 74-62 count. Monroe scored a whopping 34 points in that win with Nickel next with 10, and Jared Bodekor finishing with nine. Fairborn is now 3-2 overall, 2-0 in the

Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division. They will play host to Xenia at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21 at Baker Middle School next.

Rams fall at Greenon

ENON — Gabe Caudill scored a game-high 21 points and Cole Allen finished with 11 for the Greeneview Rams in a 75-56 loss to host Greenon on Friday, Dec. 14. Cade Rice led the host Knights with 20 points. Greeneview falls to 1-4 overall, 0-3 in the Ohio Heritage Conference, while Greenon is now 3-2, 2-1 OHC.

Bellbrook wins two of three

DAYTON — The Bellbrook High School boys varsity basketball team lost 60-48 to Northridge, despite a 17-point effort by Hayden Greene, but the Golden Eagles junior varsity claimed a 35-25 win and the freshman team also won (39-25), Dec. 14 at Northridge High. Bellbrook hits the road again for its next games, Friday, Dec. 21 at Valley View, in Germantown.

CSU women defeat Clark Atlanta

WILBERFORCE — Five Central State players scored in double figures to lead the Marauders to an 88-57 win over Clark Atlanta on Dec. 15. Cervelle Cox nabbed high scoring honors for CSU with 18 points, Falon Edwards scored 13, Jaeda Davis and Sandra Guilford both scored 12 points and Takyra Gilbert finished with 11 in the win. CSU is now 4-7 overall, 2-3 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, while Clark Atlanta falls to 1-9, 0-3 SIAC.

Marauder men fall to Clark Atlanta

WILBERFORCE — Dorian Crutcher led the Central State University men’s basketball team with a 14-point night, while teammartes Dwight Richards Jr. and Michael Reeves scored 13 each, but visiting Clark Atlanta escaped the Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium with a 78-71 win on Dec. 15. Jalen Mitchell led Clark Atlanta (3-6, 1-2 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) with a game-best 27 points scored. The CSU men are now 1-9 overall, 0-5 in the SIAC.

Extreme Quest program starts in January

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour. Learn break dancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Jump Start hoops offered

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

