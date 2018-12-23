Balanced Beavers bomb Tecumseh

BEAVERCREEK — Fresh off a big road win the night before in Springboro, the Beavercreek High School boys basketball team strung together back-to-back wins for the first time this season, Dec. 22, as they dominated play against Tecumseh for a 74-41 win.

Coach Mark Hess has a good idea as to why his team is starting to find some success.

“We had a bunch of guys who had played on different teams before this season, and I think they’re starting to figure each other out,” Hess said. “We’re working better together, offensively. And we’re finding each other, offensively, a lot better than we had before. It’s brought the kids more confidence. They’ve moving the ball, and making the extra pass and taking the good shot.”

The Beavers had a 19-7 lead after one period of play.

Second-quarter three pointers from Brayden Walther and Adam Duvall, along with inside scores by James Hymes, Chris Herbort, Isaiah Moore and Brentin Seman, showed the kind of balance the Beavers had on this night. By halftime, Beavercreek was large and in charge with a 42-18 lead.

“When we can move the ball around, like we did tonight, we become a handful for teams to defend against,” Hess said. “If we can keep moving it like that, we’ll hopefully keep getting a lot of open looks.”

Walther led Beavercreek (3-5) with 17 points, Moore was next with 13, Duvall scored 11 points, while Herbort and Mali Harris-Strayhorn each finished with nine points. Beavercreek has now won three of its last five ball games.

Adding to the players’ balance, Beavercreek connected on seven 3-pointers. They hit 7-of-10 free throw attempts as well.

Hess said he hopes his team can somehow bottle up some of their momentum for next year. That’s when they return to action, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 on the road against Fairmont in Kettering’s Trent Arena.

“We’re a young team that is playing a lot better now, but we know Fairmont will be waiting for us when we get back on the court,” Hess said. “They’re a very good team.”

Randy Collins Jr. led the Arrows in scoring with a game-high 19 points, and Easton Lewis finished with nine. Five other Tecumseh players combined for 13 points.

Tecumseh is now 1-6 overall this season. The Arrows have one more game to play this year yet, a 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28 contest with another Greater Western Ohio Conference team, Tippecanoe.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

