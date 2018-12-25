Area High School Wrestling Honor Roll

GREENE COUNTY — Area high school wrestlers with season records of .500 or better this season with weight class, name, school, wins and losses and pins:
(As of Saturday, Dec. 22.)
106 POUNDS
Bryson Clinger, Beavercreek (7-2) 0 pins
Austin Hoskins, Xenia (4-3) 2 pins
113 POUNDS
No local entries
120 POUNDS
Madix O’Bryant, Xenia (7-2) 2 pins
Kanden Pitman, Xenia (6-2) 4 pins
126 POUNDS
Eric Bridgens, Bellbrook (2-0) 1 pin
Kyah Patrick, Beavercreek (7-1) 0 pins
Trevor Landon, Fairborn (8-3) 5 pins
132 POUNDS
Desmond Diggs, Xenia (8-1) 6 pins
138 POUNDS
Phoenix Robinson, Fairborn (8-2) 4 pins
145 POUNDS
Phillip Nared, Xenia (8-1) 6 pins
Garrett Golden, Beavercreek (7-1) 0 pins
Owen Ebel, Bellbrook (3-1) 3 pins
152 POUNDS
Peyton Robinson, Fairborn (5-1) 3 pins
Ian Baird, Beavercreek (5-2) 0 pins
Nick Cumpston, Bellbrook (3-2) 3 pins
Max Schonauer, Bellbrook (2-1) 1 pin
160 POUNDS
Alex Canida, Beavercreek (7-2) 0 pins
Hunter Elmore, Bellbrook (2-2), 2 pins
170 POUNDS
No local entries.
182 POUNDS
No local entries.
195 POUNDS
Jacob Stickle, Xenia (6-1) 5 pins
Conner Bradley, Fairborn (4-1) 4 pins
Matthew Billock, Bellbrook (2-2) 2 pins
220 POUNDS
Bradley Smith, Beavercreek (5-0) 0 pins
Anthony Barhorst, Bellbrook (2-1) 2 pins
285 POUNDS
Peyton Bartley, Xenia (8-1) 6 pins
Justin Knipper, Beavercreek (6-3) 0 pins
Gavin Murphy, Fairborn (5-4) 4 pins
NO REPORT: Carroll; Greeneview, Cedarville, Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs.
