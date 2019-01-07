Lincoln Kuba of Beavercreek (top) defeated Stebbins’ Charlie Blanton in the 120-pound championship match, Jan. 5 at Beavercreek High, and the host Beavers finished second to Springboro in the annual Beavercreek Invitational wrestling meet.

Beavercreek’s other Invitational champion was Bradley Smith (white singlet) who pinned Springboro’s Tripp Johnson in the 220-pound championships match. Springboro won the 11-team Beavercreek Invitational with Beavercreek finishing second, Jan. 5 at Beavercreek High.

Beavercreek’s Austin Stevenson pinned Greeneview’s Levi Rudduck in this match, and finished second in the 195-pound class Jan. 5 at the Beavercreek Invitational at Beavercreek High.

Kyah Patrick of Beavercreek decisioned Trotwood-Madison’s Amir Harris in this Jan. 5 match, on his way to a second-place finish in the 126-pound weight class.

Garrett Golden of Beavercreek pinned Stebbins’ Emory McKamey on his way to claiming a runner-up finish in the 145-pound weight class of the Jan. 5 Beavercreek Invitational wrestling tournament.

Beavercreek’s Ian Baird, shown here in an 11-1 major decision over Lakota East’s Max Pennix finished second in the Beavercreek Invitational’s 152-pound weight class, Jan. 5 at Beavercreek High School.

John Hammond of Beavercreek pinned Lakota East’s Lugo Lowe in this match, eventually finishing second in the 182-pound weight division of the Jan. 5 Beavercreek Invitational wrestling tournament at Beavercreek High.

Jordan Dillon decisioned Stebbins’ Marvelous Rutledge, 14-9, in this match. The Beavercreek grappler went on to place second in the 170-pound weight class, Jan. 5 at Beavercreek High.

Justin Knipper of Beavercreek, seen in an early round match against Greeneview’s Chase Jordan, placed second in the 285-pound heavyweight class at the Beavercreek Invitational wrestling meet, held Jan. 5 at Beavercreek High School.