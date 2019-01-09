Sports Digest

Indians sink Northeastern

CEDARVILLE — Colby Cross scored 22 points, Benjamin Tarwater added 15 and Trent Koning scored 10 as the Cedarville boys high school basketball team defeated Northeastern, 57-40, Jan. 8 in an Ohio Heritage Conference game. The Indians are now 5-6 overall, 5-3 OHC and play at West Jefferson for their next contest at 7:30 p.m. Friday Jan. 11.

Greeneview defeats Triad

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High boys varsity basketball team charged out to an early lead, then clinched Tuesday’s Jan. 8 win with a string of Cole Allen 3-pointers, in a 73-57 Ohio Heritage Conference win. Allen finished with 21 points, Gabe Caudill scored 14 and Collin Wilson added 10 to lead the Rams (3-8, 1-6 Ohio Heritage Conference). Greeneview plays Friday, Jan. 11 at West Liberty-Salem, then on Saturday, they’re at Springfield Kenton Ridge.

Golden Eagles beaten by Badin

HAMILTON — The Bellbrook high school boys varsity basketball team lost at Badin, Jan. 8 by a score of 58-47. Three Golden Eagles finished in double figures: Ryan Chew and Evan Lakins had 11 points; and T.J. Nagy had 10 points in the loss. Bellbrook is now 4-5 overall, 3-1 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern division.

The Bellbrook junior varsity lost 30-23, and the freshman team lost 41-34.

Skyhawks top Troy

TROY — Fairborn’s boys high school basketball team improves to 7-3 after a slow start, Jan. 8, to defeat Troy 65-52. Shaunn Monroe led all scorers with 23 points. Joe Nickel added 12, and Dwight Lewis III added 10 for the Skyhawks. Fairborn is back in action at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 11 versus Tippecanoe at the Baker Memorial Fieldhouse.

Bucs bounced by Sidney

SIDNEY — Andre Gordon scored 32 points and the host Sidney High School Yellow Jackets defeated Xenia, 80-70, Jan. 8. No individual scores were reported by Xenia (5-5, 3-3 Greater Western Ohio Conference South). Sidney is now 9-1 overall, 7-0 GWOC North. Xenia will host Piqua at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 for its next scheduled game.

Beavercreek falls to CJ

DAYTON — James Hymes led Beavercreek with 13 points, Chris Horbert finished with 10 points and Isaiah Moore added nine in Tuesday’s Jan. 8 loss to host Chaminade Julienne, 61-48, in boys high school basketball. Beavercreek (3-7 overall, 1-5 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference East) will host Northmont at 7:30 p.m Friday, Jan. 11 next.

Fairborn beats short-handed T-M

FAIRBORN — Dylan Eichman rolled a 198-213 — 411 series to lead Fairborn over a very short-handed Trotwood-Madison boys high school bowling team, Jan. 8. The Rams were represented by two bowlers — Kevon Henry and Cameron Cooper — as Fairborn claimed a 2,142 to 418 win. Fairborn is now 6-4 overall, 4-4 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division, while T-M is winless at 0-7.

Carroll upends Fenwick

RIVERSIDE — Michael Gaubeaux rolled a match-high 214-213 — 427 series and the Carroll High School boys varsity bowling team rolled to a 2,489 to 2,339 win over Fenwick on Jan. 8. Other top Patriots series were rolled by Jackson Mitchell (364), Tristan Moan (352), Jeffery Klepacz (351) and Brandon Wagoner (331). Carroll (4-2, 4-2 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North) hosts Badin at 4 p.m. Jan. 10 at Poelking Wilmington.

Patriots win over Falcons

RIVERSIDE — Madison Wiley rolled a 168-157 — 325 series to lead Carroll High’s girls bowling team to a 1,809 to 1,541 win over Fenwick on Jan. 8. Heather Thomas rolled a 286 series, Kaylee Stemmer tossed a 282, with single-game contributions from Rebecca Jobe, Lindsey Shaffer, Abby Minc and Olivia Ciesko in the team’s first win. Carroll (1-3, 1-3 GCLC North) hosts Badin at 4 p.m. Jan. 10 at Poelking Wilmington.

Warriors edge Xenia

LEBANON — Xenia’s Aaron Adkins rolled a 207-241 — 448 series and Trace Howdyshell rolled games of 216 and 214 for a 430 series in the Buccaneers’ high school boys bowling loss to Lebanon, Jan. 8. The Warriors won the match, 2,486 to 2,367, with Gabe Taulbee throwing a high series of 466. Xenia (4-5 overall, 3-5 GWOC South) hosts Trotwood-Madison at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 at Beavercreek’s Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Super Subs sink Rams

FAIRBORN — Two bowlers listed as “Sub Bowler” on the GWOCsports.com website led Fairborn’s girls high school bowling program to a 1,855 to 920 win over Trotwood-Madison, Jan. 8. Sub Bowler rolled a match-best 308 series, while Sub Bowler finished with a 283. Among the listed bowlers, Fairborn’s Kristen Bowman topped the charts with a 142-111 — 253 series. Fairborn (9-1 overall, and 7-1 in the GWOC South) hosts Greater Western Ohio Conference South division foe West Carrollton (6-1, 5-1) next at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14 at Bowl 10 Lanes.

Xenia loses to Lebanon

LEBANON — Caity Moody (399), Kailee Palecek (321), Kelsey Rose (318) and Gracie Howell (307) each threw series scores over the 300 mark, and Gillian Miller came close with a 287, but Xenia lost to Lebanon on Jan. 8 by a 2,074 to 1,997 score in girls high school bowling. Lebanon’s Kelsey Funderburg took high rolling honors with a 438 series. Xenia is now 7-2 overall, 6-1 in the GWOC South, and will take on Trotwood-Madison next on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Pats fall on the road

CINCINNATI — Host Purcell Marian outscored Carroll 16-4 in the final period of play to claim a 60-50 boys high school basketball win on Jan. 8. Jaden Dahm led Carroll (5-7, 1-4 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North) with 17 points, and Austin Schafer was next with 16. Carroll will host Chaminade Julienne at 7:30 p.m Friday, Jan. 11 next, then they host Tecumseh for a Saturday contest also at 7:30 p.m.

CSU women fall to No. 4 Lewis

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — The Central State University women’s basketball team (5-10) recorded 43 rebounds, the most against No. 4-ranked Lewis University so far this season, and played the Flyers (12-1) tough throughout in a 101-91 loss Jan. 8 at Neil Carey Arena.

Five Marauders scored in double figures, led by Bri’elle Johnson with 19 points and seven rebounds. Takyra Gilber (two rebounds) and Falon Edwards (eight boards) each finished with 16 points, Jaeda Davis had 15 points with a pair of rebounds, and Aaryn Evans contributed a double-double with 14 points and a game-best 12 rebounds.

