Sports Digest

Beavers beat the ‘Bolts

CLAYTON — Taylor Steinbrunner scored 17 points and Alyssa Hall finished with 10 as visiting Beavercreek defeated Northmont, 51-40, in a Greater Western Ohio Conference girls high school basketball game, Jan. 9. The Beavers are now 7-6 overall, 4-3 in the GWOC East. Northmont falls to 6-7, 2-5 GWOC West.

Carroll wins at Alter

KETTERING — Carroll High’s girls basketball team jumped out to a 10-4 first-quarter lead and eventually claimed a 43-32 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North win over Alter, Jan. 9. Julia Keller led the Patriots with 18 points, seven blocked shots and eight rebounds. Elisabeth Bush was the other Carroll player in double-figure scoring. She finished with 11 points. Carroll is now 13-0 overall, 6-0 in the GCLC North.

Fairborn bedeviled

TIPP CITY — Host Tippecanoe rolled out to a 31-10 halftime lead over Fairborn, then outscored the Skyhawks 19-5 in the fourth quarter, to claim a 58-32 win Jan. 9. No individual stats were provided by Tippecanoe. Fairborn (6-8, 5-3 GWOC South) was led by Jodie Austin and Khala Powell, both of whom finished with 12 points.

Piqua pounds Xenia

PIQUA — Tylah Yeomans scored 20 points to lead Piqua to a 71-26 home win over Xenia, Jan. 9. No individual statistics were provided by Xenia (1-12, 1-6 GWOC South). Piqua is now 10-4 overall, 6-3 in the GWOC North.

Skyhawks defeat Stebbins

FAIRBORN — Stephen Spahr rolled a match-high 222-236 — 458 series and Fairborn claimed a 2,405 to 1,847 win over Stebbins, Jan. 9, in boys high school varsity bowling. Other Skyhawk series scores were turned in by Liam Seitz (383), Lames Lewis III (362) and “Bowler #1 Sub” (307). Logan Cherpeski and Dylan Eichman turned in single games of 268 and 254 respectively. Fairborn is now 6-4 overall, and in first place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s South division with a 4-4 record, while Stebbins falls to 0-8, 0-8 GWOC South.

Fairborn rolls by Indians

FAIRBORN — Four Fairborn girls varsity bowling team members tossed two-game series scores of 328 or higher to defeat Stebbins 2,055 to 1,364, Jan. 9. Natalie Hanson led all bowlers with her 182-216 — 398 series, Audrey Renner turned in a 385, Callie Shimek tossed a 371 and Tessa Shearer rolled a 328. Emily Reichert came 15 points shy of 300 with a 285 series. The Fairborn girls bowling team (9-1 overall, and in first place in the GWOC South at 7-1) is now on an eight-game dual match winning streak. Stebbins is now 2-6, 2-6 GWOC South.

Greeneview bests Greenon

JAMESTOWN — Steven Ross turned in a 205-195 — 400 series, and Braedan Brennaman rolled a 397, as Greeneview’s boys varsity bowling team defeated Greenon by a 2,310 to 2,201 count. Other Rams scores were rolled by Brysten Boiser (323 series), Adam Schornak (315 series) with single games by Sam Warner (131) and Darian England (120). Erik Collingsworth led Greenon with a 369 series. Greeneview is now 9-7 overall, 3-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Bulldogs lose to N.C. Central

DURHAM, N.C. — Junior forward Paulina Afriyie scored a career-high 25 points in leading the North Carolina Central University women’s basketball team to a narrow 55-49 non-conference home win over Wilberforce University, Jan. 2.

Sophomore Nia McCormick scored eight of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter and her layup with 16.8 second left pulled the visitors to within four points. The Bulldogs fouled on the ensuing NCCU possession to try and extend the game, but sophomore Zaria Atkins sealed the win for the Eagles with two made free throws.

NCCU was held to 28.6-percent shooting from the floor, but the Eagles made 21 free throws and its 20 steals led to 31 extra points off 34 Wilberforce turnovers. Atkins finished with seven points and she led NCCU with six steals. Freshman Xian Lopez had arguably her best game yet with five steals, five assists, four rebounds and three points. Senior Mustafa Notter notched a double-double for the Bulldogs with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Wilberforce (5-8) dominated rebounding with 44-33 margin. Go to wilberforceathletics.com for more Wilberforce University sports information.

Reds set Caravan

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced the group of Reds personnel who will be on hand when the Reds Caravan visits the National Museum of the US Air Force, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 19 in Fairborn. Broadcaster Jeff Piecoro, Reds pitchers Sal Romano and Cody Reed, Vice President and Senior Advisor to the General Manager Buddy Bell, VP of Player Development Shawn Pender and mascot Mr. Red are expected to be on hand.

The Reds Caravan will culminate Sunday, Jan. 20 with the Caravan Finale at the Florence Mall in Florence, Ky. Doors to the mall open at 9 a.m. and the Q&A with players will begin at 11 a.m. From noon to 2 p.m., fans can get autographs with current players and photos with Reds alumni and minor leaguers. Visit reds.com/caravan for up-to-date information.

Jump Start hoops

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

WEEKEND AREA H.S. SPORTS SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JAN. 11

Bowling

Greeneview at Fairbanks, 4 p.m., Dragon Lanes, Marysville

Boys Basketball

Jefferson Twp. at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Miami Valley at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Piqua at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Northmont at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Fairborn, 7:30 p.m.

Chaminade Julienne at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at West Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at West Liberty-Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Xenia at Masenek Invitational, 5 p.m. Fairfield HS

SATURDAY, JAN. 12

Boys Basketball

Tecumseh at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Greenview at Kenton Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Stebbins at Xenia, 11:30 a.m.

Yellow Springs at Legacy Christian, 12:15 p.m.

Triad at Cedarville, 1 p.m.

Beavercreek at Chaminade Julienne, 1:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Valley View, 1:30 p.m.

Bowling

Beavercreek, Carroll at Lancer Baker Bash, 10 a.m., Northwest Lanes, Cincinnati

Swimming and Diving

Springboro at Carroll Quad, 1 p.m., WSU

Yellow Springs at Northmont Quad, 5 p.m., Kleptz YMCA, Englewood

Beavercreek at Elk Sprint, 6:30 p.m. Washington Twp. Rec Center, Centerville

Wrestling

Xenia at Masenek Invitational, 10 a.m. Fairfield HS

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.