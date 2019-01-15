Sports Digest

CSU falls to Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — Despite four Central State University men’s basketball team members finishing in double-figures in scoring, host Tuskegee University came away with a 78-65 win in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action, Jan. 14, at the Chappie James Arena.

Martin Oliver and Quinton Glaspie both scored 15 points to lead Central State (2-15, 1-9 SIAC), Tom Johnson knocked in 13 points and Orion Monford finished with 12 in the loss. Tuskegee’s Myles Thomas led all scorers with 24 points. CSU plays in Salem, West Virginia against Salem University next, for a 6 p.m. contest on Thursday, Jan. 17.

Marauders lose in overtime

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — Tuskegee University’s Alexis Carter accounted for seven of her team’s eight points in overtime as the hosts defeated Central State University in women’s college basketball, 72-69, Jan. 14 at Chappie James Arena.

Takyra Gilbert led the Marauders with 16 points and snared six rebounds, Jaeda Davis and Falon Edwards each scored 12 points and Daesjah Ely finished with 11 for CSU, now 5-12 overall, 3-6 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Marauders will host Spring Hill (Ala.) College at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 in the Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium for their next contest.

Rams defeat West Liberty-Salem

WEST LIBERTY — Cole Allen led Greeneview with 20 points in the Rams’ 52-44 win Jan. 11 on the road over West Liberty-Salem. Nease 16 With the win, Greeneview is now 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South Division, and hosted Northeastern on Tuesday, Jan. 15. WL-S falls to 8-4, 6-3 OHC North.

Golden Eagles fall in OT

BELLBROOK — Caleb Scott scored 19 points for Bellbrook in a 56-53 overtime loss to Brookville, Jan. 11, in high school boys basketball. Brookville’s junior varsity also claimed a win, 44-37. In freshman boys action, Bellbrook claimed a 33-28 win over the Blue Devils.

Knights knock Miami Valley

XENIA —Erik Uszynski led the Legacy Christian Knights boys basketball team with 19 points, Mike Sharavjamts added a dozen points, and Roman Newsome scored 11 as LCA defeated Miami Valley, 63-27, on Jan. 11. No individual statistics were reported by Miami Valley. Legacy Christian is now 11-2 overall, and 7-0 in the Metro Buckeye Conference, while Miami Valley slides to 6-6, 4-3 MBC.

Rams win over Madison Plains

LONDON — The Greeneview girls varsity basketball team went to Madison Plains for an Ohio Heritage Conference, South Division game and won 46-18, Jan. 14 to improve overall record to 11-3 and 8-1 in the OHC which is currently on top of the South Division. Sylvie Sonneman scored 12 points, Kenzie Harding added nine and Faith Rutherford had eight to lead the Rams to the win.

Reds set Caravan

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced the group of Reds personnel who will be on hand when the Reds Caravan visits the National Museum of the US Air Force, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 19 in Fairborn. Broadcaster Jeff Piecoro, Reds pitchers Sal Romano and Cody Reed, Vice President and Senior Advisor to the General Manager Buddy Bell, VP of Player Development Shawn Pender and mascot Mr. Red are expected to be on hand.

The Reds Caravan will culminate Sunday, Jan. 20 with the Caravan Finale at the Florence Mall in Florence, Ky. Doors to the mall open at 9 a.m. and the Q&A with players will begin at 11 a.m. From noon to 2 p.m., fans can get autographs with current players and photos with Reds alumni and minor leaguers. Visit reds.com/caravan for up-to-date information.

Jump Start hoops

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Drift Indy at Kil-Kare

INDIANAPOLIS — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule on Friday, Jan. 4, and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

