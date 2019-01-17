Raiders game times reset due to storm

FAIRBORN — The game times for a pair of Wright State University basketball games have been changed, due to the threat of a snowstorm this weekend.

The Wright State men’s basketball game with host Cleveland State is now being held at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at CSU’s Wolstein Center. The game will still be aired on Big 106.5 FM/iHeart Radio and ESPN+ as originally scheduled.

The men’s team is currently 8-10 overall, 2-3 and in a three-way tie for sixth place in the 10-team Horizon League. Cleveland State’s men’s team is currently 5-14 overall, 0-6 and 10th in the Horizon League.

The men’s team played at Youngstown State on Thursday night.

The WSU women’s basketball game with CSU is now set for a 3 p.m. start Jan. 20, also at Wolstein. That game can also be found on the ESPN+ app.

The Raider women lead the Horizon League with a 13-4 overall mark, 5-0 in league games. Cleveland State is currently fifth in the Horizon at 6-11 overall, 3-3 in the league.

WSU’s 7 p.m. Friday Jan. 18 road contest at Youngstown State remains as scheduled.

Information provided by Wright State University Athletics, wsuraiders.com, and the Horizon League.

