Sports Digest

Flyin’ To The Hoop ‘will go on’

KETTERING — A Jan. 18 announcement on the flyintothehoop.com website asks fans to give themselves extra time to travel, and to be patient with possible game schedule changes, but claims the annual Flyin’ To The Hoop basketball showcase event at Trent Arena will go on as scheduled. Online ticket sales have ended, but the organizers said tickets should be available at the door.

Two local Greene County-area teams are scheduled to open a six-game slate of contests for Saturday, Jan. 19. In a girls high school basketball game, undefeated and state No. 1 Carroll will take on Minster at 11:30 a.m. Then at 1:15 p.m., the Xenia Buccaneers are scheduled to take on First Love Christian from Washington, Pennsylvania. For updates and a complete schedule of the weekend’s games, go to flyintothehoop.com.

Bellbrook boys game rescheduled

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School’s boys basketball game against visiting Tippecanoe, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19, has now been moved to Saturday, Feb. 2 at the high school. Freshmen basketball will start at 4:30 p.m., with junior varsity (5:45 p.m.) and varsity action (7:30 p.m.) to follow.

The game will also be Military Appreciation Night. All military members and veterans will be honored at halftime. Active Duty personnel with an ID card, and veterans with a DD214, will be admitted free.

Bellbrook wrestling moved to Jan. 30

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High’s rescheduled dual meet at Germantown Valley View is now going to be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Greeneview events cancelled

JAMESTOWN — All Greeneview area practices and games for Jan. 19 have been cancelled. Make up information will be given out when announced.

Bucs defeat Greenville

GREENVILLE — Xenia defeated host Greenville, 94-66, Thursday Jan. 17 in a boys high school basketball game. The host Green Wave graciously moved the originally scheduled Friday game up one day to allow the Buccaneers a day of rest before Xenia’s Saturday, Jan. 19 game against Pennsylvania’s First Love Christian team in the annual Flyin’ To The Hoop basketball showcase at Kettering’s James S. Trent Arena. Xenia is now 7-5 overall, 5-3 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference South, while Greenville falls to 0-13, 0-9 GWOC North.

Bellbrook wins over Eaton

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles girls high school basketball team defeated Eaton, 43-21, in a Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern division battle on Jan. 17. Bellbrook (6-8) was led by Maria Mescher, who scored a game-best 11 points, and Maren Freudenschuss was next with eight points. Bellbrook’s next scheduled game is Monday, Jan. 21 at Beavercreek.

Xenia bowls past West Carrollton

XENIA — Zane Eneix rolled a 212-267 — 479 series to lead Xenia to a boys high school bowling win over West Carrollton on Jan. 17. Xenia won the match, 2,435 to 1,599. Other Xenia series were rolled by Aaron Adkins (449) and Cameron McPherson (399).

Beavers best Franklin

FRANKLIN — Grant Reeve led Beavercreek with a 221-236 — 457 series, Anthony D’Alesandro rolled a 452, Scott Thompson tossed a 422 and “Sub Score #1” rolled a 318 to lead the undefeated Beavercreek boys high school bowling team to a 2,393 to 1,937 win on Jan. 17.

Xenia wins over West Carrollton

XENIA — Kailee Palecek rolled a 207-217 — 424 series to lead the Xenia High School girls varsity bowling team to a 2,045 to 1,947 win Jan. 17. over West Carrollton. Gracie Howell (374), Caity Moody (348), Gillian Miller (302) and Kelsey Rose (285) also tossed series scores for the Bucs win.

Beavercreek wins on the road

FRANKLIN — Jenna Morgan rolled a team-high 179-209 — 388 series, while Beavercreek teammates Megan McHone (368), Kera Micheals (363) and Paige Rockwell (362) also tossed solid two-game series in a 2,154 to 1,617 win over Franklin on Jan. 17. Josselyn Terpenning (161) and Jacqueline Jones (150) rolled single games in the Beavers win.

Reds set Caravan

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced the group of Reds personnel who will be on hand when the Reds Caravan visits the National Museum of the US Air Force, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 19 in Fairborn. Broadcaster Jeff Piecoro, Reds pitchers Sal Romano and Cody Reed, Vice President and Senior Advisor to the General Manager Buddy Bell, VP of Player Development Shawn Pender and mascot Mr. Red are expected to be on hand.

The Reds Caravan will culminate Sunday, Jan. 20 with the Caravan Finale at the Florence Mall in Florence, Ky. Doors to the mall open at 9 a.m. and the Q&A with players will begin at 11 a.m. From noon to 2 p.m., fans can get autographs with current players and photos with Reds alumni and minor leaguers. Visit reds.com/caravan for up-to-date information.

Jump Start hoops

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Softball Clinic Feb. 9

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Fastpitch softball organization is hosting a softball clinic from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 for 9-12 year-olds. For event location and to register, send an email to: Beavercreekfastpitch@gmail.com . Registration deadline is Feb. 4.

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

INDIANAPOLIS — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

