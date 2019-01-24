Greene County area high school wrestling honor roll

GREENE COUNTY — Area high school wrestlers with season records above .500 this season, with weight class, name, school, wins and losses (in parentheses), and pins:
(As of Wednesday, Jan. 23.)
106 POUNDS
Bryson Clinger, Beavercreek (9-6) 4 pins
113 POUNDS
Helena Swanson, Fairborn (2-0), 0 pins
Spencer Bullen, Beavercreek (15-12) 3 pins
120 POUNDS
Lincoln Kuba, Beavercreek (12-8) 3 pins
Madix Bryant, Xenia (10-5) 2 pins
126 POUNDS
Eric Bridgens, Bellbrook (2-0) 1 pin
Kyah Patrick, Beavercreek (16-5) 4 pins
Trevor Landon, Fairborn (16-6) 13 pins
132 POUNDS
Desmond Diggs, Xenia (25-5) 15 pins
138 POUNDS
Phillip Nared, Xenia (16-7) 7 pins
Phoenix Robinson, Fairborn (11-7) 6 pins
145 POUNDS
Owen Ebel, Bellbrook (3-1) 1 pin
Garrett Golden, Beavercreek (13-8) 7 pins
152 POUNDS
Peyton Robinson, Fairborn (13-4) 7 pins
Ian Baird, Beavercreek (11-10) 3 pins
Nick Cumpston, Bellbrook (3-2) 3 pins
Max Schonauer, Bellbrook (2-1) 2 pins
160 POUNDS
Alex Canida, Beavercreek (14-6) 5 pins
170 POUNDS
Jordan Dillon, Beavercreek (11-10) 5 pins
182 POUNDS
No entries
195 POUNDS
John Hammond, Beavercreek (21-10) 12 pins
Conner Bradley, Fairborn (11-5) 8 pins
Jacob Stickle, Xenia (11-6) 9 pins
220 POUNDS
Austin Stevenson, Beavercreek (13-8) 5 pins
Anthony Barhorst, Bellbrook (2-1) 2 pins
285 POUNDS
Peyton Bartley, Xenia (25-3) 21 pins
Justin Knipper, Beavercreek (17-8) 16 pins
Gavin Murphy, Fairborn (15-7) 10 pins
NO REPORT: Carroll, Yellow Springs, Legacy Christian, Cedarville, Greeneview.
Compiled by John Bombatch. Send your wrestlers’ top records and pins to: sports@xeniagazette.com.