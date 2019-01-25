Sports Digest

Bellbrook bedevils Brookville

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook girls high school varsity basketball team beat Brookville, 52-26, Jan. 24. Maren Freudenschuss and Kayla Paul led all scorers with 10 points each. The Golden Eagles (7-9, 5-3 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern division) will host Oakwood at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 for their next game.

Fairborn wrestlers strong at GWOC South tourney

WEST CARROLLTON — Fairborn wrestlers went 12-2 in their matches against Greater Western Ohio Conference South opponents Stebbins and West Carrollton. In each of the duals, the Skyhawks only lost one contested match. The final results of the duals, however, have the Skyhawks on the losing end due to the number of points given up to forfeits. Against all four GWOC South opponents, Fairborn wrestlers only suffered a total of five overall losses.

Warner falls to Springfield Gold

SPRINGFIELD — Xenia Warner’s 8th grade boys basketball team lost to Springfield Gold 54-45, Jan. 24. Shawn Thigpen led the Bucs in scoring with 14 points. Damien Weaver added 12 points, Tremell Wright eight, Nate Fellie eight, Trei’Shaun Davis-Sanders two, and Tawfiq Jabbar one. The Bucs travel to Springfield Blue on Monday, Jan. 28.

Warner 8th defeats Troy

XENIA — Xenia Warner’s eighth-grade boys basketball team used a 28-2 third quarter run to defeat Troy, 61-32. The 8-2 Bucs were led in scoring by Shawn Thigpen, who had 15 points. Trei’Shaun Davis-Sanders added 13, Nate Fellie 10, Tremell Wright nine, Tawfiq Jabbar seven and Damien Weaver seven.

Softball Clinic Feb. 9

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Fastpitch softball organization is hosting a softball clinic from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 for 9-12 year-olds. For event location and to register, send an email to: Beavercreekfastpitch@gmail.com . Registration deadline is Feb. 4.

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

