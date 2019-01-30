Sports Digest

Buccaneers win big

XENIA — Host Xenia jumped out to a 46-21 halftime lead, then cruised the rest of the way for a 92-63 boys high school basketball home win Jan. 29 over Stebbins. Xenia is now 10-7 overall, and 7-4 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s South division. Future UC Bearcat Samari Curtis led Xenia with 36 points, sophomore Dylan Hoosier knocked in 17 points while senior Noah Crawford finished with 11. Damiene Boles Jr. led Stebbins (5-13, 4-7 GWOC South) with 22 points. Xenia next plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 in Kettering against Fairmont.

Wildcats best Beavercreek

SPRINGFIELD — Visiting Beavercreek was held to less than 10 points scored in three of the four quarters played as Springfield claimed a 68-36 win Jan. 29 in boys high school basketball. No individual statistics were provided by Springfield (11-5, 9-0 and leading the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s East division). Brentin Seman led the Beavers with seven points scored, while Chris Herbort, Brandon Zink, James Hymes and Mali Harris-Strayhorn each scored six. Beavercreek (5-11, 2-7 GWOC East) hosts Wayne at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 for its next scheduled game.

Cedarville sinks Newton

CEDARVILLE — The host Cedarville Indians girls high school basketball team outscored visiting Newton in each quarter, and limited Newton’s Indians to 12 points in the second half, for a 68-36 win Jan. 29. No individual statistics were available. Cedarville has now own four straight games. They are scheduled to play at Southeastern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.

Carroll dunks Dayton Christian

RIVERSIDE — Simon Jefferson scored a team-best 26 points to go with a team-best six rebounds in leading Carroll to a 55-39 boys high school basketball win over visiting Dayton Christian on Jan. 29. Austin Schafer also got into double figures with 13 points. The Patriots are now 9-8 overall and 2-5 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North, and they’re scheduled to host Fenwick for a 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 game next.

Golden Eagles fall in the fourth

CLARKSVILLE — Host Clinton-Massie outscored Bellbrook 19-13 in the final quarter of play to claim a 55-51 boys high school basketball win, Jan. 29. No individual scores were provided by Bellbrook (4-11). The Golden Eagles will return to Southwestern Buckeye League play at 7:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 1 when they’ll host Eaton.

Beavers defeat Fairmont

BEAVERCREEK — Seth Koloski led Beavercreek with a 227-258 — 485 two-game series as the Beavers defeated Fairmont, 2,599 to 2,191 on Jan. 29 in boys high school varsity bowling. Grant Reeve rolled a 467 series while Michael Donahue (241), Anthony Dorsten (204) Brenty Shroyer (193) and a trio of substitute bowlers (191, 177 and 172) contributed with solid single games for Beavercreek. The Beavers are now 10-1 overall, and tied with Centerville for the Greater Western Ohio Conference National East division lead at 8-1. They’ll bowl next at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 at Victory Lanes against host Springfield.

Beavercreek grounds Firebirds

BEAVERCREEK — Who needs substitute bowlers? The quintet of Megan McHone, Jenna Morgan, Paige Rockwell, Jacqueline Jones and Josselyn Terpenning rolled Beavercreek to a 2,335 to 1,922 girls high school team bowling win over five bowlers from Fairmont on Jan. 29. McHone led the Beavers with a 215-game duplicate score for a 430 series. Morgan (392), Rockwell (388), Jones (375) and Terpenning (366) also threw strong series scores in the win. Beavercreek (7-4 overall, 5-4 in the GWOC East) is at Springfield on Thursday, Jan. 31.

Xenia topples Stebbins

XENIA — Xenia won both of the opening team series, then split the Baker games with Stebbins, to claim a 2,218 to 2,060 win over the Indians, Jan. 29, in boys high school varsity team bowling. Cameron McPherson rolled the top two-game series for Xenia, a 238-212 — 450. Stebbins’ Scott Smith took high-series honors with a 479. Xenia, now 8-5 overall, 7-4 in the GWOC East, is scheduled to host Miamisburg at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

Buccaneers roll past Indians

XENIA — Caity Moody (207-269 — 476) and Kelsey Rose (233-168 — 401) led the way for Xenia in a 2,122 to 1.213 girls high school varsity team bowling win over Stebbins, Jan. 29. Kailee Palecek rolled a 371 two-gamer, Gillian Miller threw a 331, while Gracie Howell and Shayna Caraway roled games of 125 and 113 respectively in the Xenia win. Xenia is now 10-3 overall, 9-2 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division. The Bucs host Miamisburg on Thursday, Jan. 31 at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Softball Clinic Feb. 9

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Fastpitch softball organization is hosting a softball clinic from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 for 9-12 year-olds. For event location and to register, send an email to: Beavercreekfastpitch@gmail.com . Registration deadline is Feb. 4.

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

