Sports Digest

Skyhawks survive Trotwood

FAIRBORN — With one practice under their collective belts since a recent break, the Fairborn seventh grade girls basketball team claimed a victory from the Rams to a tune of 26-23, Jan. 31, the team’s sevent win of the season. Isabella Dunwiddie scored 14 points, Ava Williams added 11 points and Ella Bowman pitched in with two.

Fairborn defeats Maroon

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn girls seventh-grade girls basketball team won a hard fought contest with Lebanon Maroon, Jan. 29, 27-24. Now the Skyhawks rest and prepare for next opponent which will be decided between Beavercreek/Trotwood, their game will be on Feb. 2 and the winner will face Fairborn on Feb. 9 at a location yet to be determined.

Ella Bowman led the team with 12 points, Ava Williams scored eight, Isabella Dunwiddie added three points while Talia Smalls and Rose McReynolds each finished with two in the Fairborn win.

Softball Clinic Feb. 9

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Fastpitch softball organization is hosting a softball clinic from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 for 9-12 year-olds. For event location and to register, send an email to: Beavercreekfastpitch@gmail.com . Registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 4.

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE THIS WEEKEND

Friday, Feb. 1st

BOWLING

Fairfield at Beavercreek, 4:30 p.m., Beaver-Vu

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yellow Springs at Troy Christian, 7 p.m.

Xenia at Fairmont, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Stebbins, 7:30 p.m.

Fenwick at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Eaton at Bellbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Madison Plains, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Catholic Central, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Emmanuel Christian, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Fenwick at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Carroll dual at Xenia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2nd

BOYS BASKETBALL

Milton-Union at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Trotwood-Madison, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Kenton Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

East Clinton at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Yellow Springs at Legacy Christian, 11:15 a.m.

Fairborn at West Carrollton, 1 p.m.

Bellbrook at Monroe, 1:15 p.m.

Chaminade Julienne at Carroll, 1:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Catholic Central, 1:30 p.m.

Xenia at Trotwood-Madison, 3 p.m.

Greeneview at Greenon, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING

Yellow Springs, Legacy Christian at Metro Buckeye Conference meet, 2 p.m., Trotwood-Madison HS

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

