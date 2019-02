WILBERFORCE — Tonight (Tuesday, Feb. 5) on the Gem City Sports Network, it’s Wilberforce University basketball as the ladies will host Ohio Christian University at 5:30 p.m. and the men will entertain the Hornets of Harris Stowe at 7:30 p.m.

Catch all of the action on radio1.gemcitysports.com or later on demand, at no charge, at www.gemcitysports.com .