Sports Digest

Assistant coach wanted

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High School softball team is looking for an Assistant Softball Coach – Junior Varsity/Varsity for the Spring 2019 season. If interested, please contact Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org .

Bellbrook falls a Fairmont

KETTERING — Bellbrook (11-10) lost to Fairmont, 40-56, on Feb. 4. Maria Mescher led all scorers with 17 points and Bailey Zerby added nine points. The Golden Eagles are back in action at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 when they play at Oakwood.

Skyhawks defeat Stebbins

FAIRBORN — Fairborn (9-10 overall, 8-5 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference South) jumped out to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter of play and stayed out front for a 57-28 girls high school basketball win over visiting Stebbins on Feb. 4. Natalie Oktavec led Fairborn with 18 points scored, Evelyn Octavec finished with 15 points and Khala Powell scored 14 points to go with nine rebounds.

Beavers down Arrows

BEAVERCREEK — In a game that was initially scheduled to be played in New Carlisle on the Arrows’ home court, Beavercreek claimed a 57-44 girls high school basketball win over Tecumseh on the Beavers’ own, Feb. 4. The game was moved to Beavercreek’s Ed Zink Fieldhouse due to a leaky roof at Tecumseh High. Taylor Steinbrunner led Beavercreek (13-4) with 13 points scored; Anna Landing was next with 10 points, and Alyssa Hall led the team with nine rebounds.

Patriots defeat Northmont

CLAYTON — Visiting Carroll led 38-29 with one quarter left to play, and held on for a 52-48 win Feb. 4 over Northmont. No individual statistics were reported by Carroll (19-1). The Patriots will host Greater Catholic League Co-Ed South foe Alter next at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, then they have a make-up game at 3 p.m. Saturday Feb. 9 with state-ranked Minster to close out the regular season.

Knights defeat Middletown Christian

MIDDLETOWN — The visiting Legacy Christian Academy Knights led 27-16 at halftime, then limited the Middletown Christian Eagles to six points in the second half for a 49-22 Metro Buckeye Conference girls high school basketball win on Feb. 4. Emma Hess led LCA (18-2, 10-0 MBC) with 21 points scored, and Emily Riddle was next with 17 points and seven rebounds. Hess, Kathleen Ahner and Danielle Matthews hauled down six rebounds each in the win.

Rams tourney tickets on sale

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High School girls basketball team earned the No. 6 seed in the 20-team Covington Sectional. The first game will be at Covington vs No. 7-seed Arcanum at 6 p.m. on Feb 13. Tickets are available in the Athletic Department office at the high school. (A full listing of all the area high school girls basketball draw will run later this week. — ED)

Rams defeat Catholic Central

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Rams seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated Springfield Central Catholic on Feb. 4 by a score of 21-18. Landon Gardner led all scorers with nine points, Isaiah Christopherson scored five, Chase Allen scored four Aidan Kirsch two points, and Keegan Philips one point for the 7-6 Rams.

Warner 8th wins over Pirates

XENIA — Xenia Warner’s eighth-grade boys basketball team improved to 11-3 with a 60-57 victory against West Carrollton, Feb. 4. Shawn Thigpen led the Bucs in scoring with 23 points. Tremell Wright added 10, Damien Weaver scored eight, Tawfiq Jabbar had seven, Trei’Shaun Davis-Sanders scored six, Nate Fellie added four, and Keegan Garwood scored two. The Bucs travel on Wednesday, Feb. 6 to take on Trotwood.

Stoneburner strong in Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — Greeneview’s Jaron Stoneburner tied for fifth place out of 59 throwers in shot put Feb. 2 at the Cedarville University’s Richey Indoor High School Tune Up meet. Stoneburner’s throw of 46 feet, 11 inches tied him with Eric Hurtt of Frankfort Adena. Carroll’s David Litteral finished eighth overall in the same competition with a throw of 43-10.

Dragons celebrate 20th

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball club has announced plans for a 20th Season Celebration Game, at 2 p.m. March 30 at Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton. The game will match the 2019 Dayton Dragons against a team of Dragons alumni who are still playing in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system.

Go to DaytonDragons.com/CelebrationGame for more ticket information. Single-game ticket sales will begin in mid-February.

Ninth Dragons 5K registrations open

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field. Additionally, if participants sign up for the race in the first 30 days (by March 2), they will receive a bonus of two (2) stadium seat tickets to a Dragons game in April/May.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up today to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

