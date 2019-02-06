Sports Digest

Valentine strong in Columbus

UPPER ARLINGTON — Greeneview High School’s Elizabeth Valentine finished fourth overall at the Upper Arlington gymnastics meet, Feb. 5. Valentine finished won the vault competition, was third on the uneven bars, fourth on the balance beam, and fourth in the floor exercise.

Beavers sign 10

BEAVERCREEK — Ten Beavercreek High School student athletes signed their respective National Letters of Intent to participate in collegiate sports and further their education. Those who signed on Feb. 6 were:

Taylor Steinbrunner (Girls Basketball, Defiance College); Sean Callahan (Football, Taylor University); Connor Tinch (Football, Urbana University); Reagan Johnson (Girls Golf, Capital University); Jonah Ackerson (Boys Soccer, Marietta College); Hunter Jackson (Boys Soccer, Huntington University); Ryan Wightman (Boys Soccer, Ohio Northern University); Ella Bianco (Girls Soccer, Gardner-Webb University); Lexi Grice (Girls Soccer, Wilmington College); and Rachel McNutt (Rowing, Duke University).

Skyhawks rally past Piqua

FAIRBORN — Host Fairborn was down by three points with one quarter left to play, Feb. 5 at the Baker Memorial Fieldhouse, but the Skyhawks exploded to a 24-3 fourth quarter to defeat the Indians 64-46 in a boys high school basketball game. Shaunn Monroe led the Skyhawks (12-7, 9-4 Greater Western Ohio Conference South) with 30 points scored and hauled in team highs in assists (seven) and steals (five). Joe Nickel scored 13 points with seven rebounds, Otis Person III scored 10 points, and Tylen Eatmon snagged 10 rebounds in the win. No statistics were available for Piqua (6-13, 3-10 GWOC North).

‘Creek loses in overtime

CINCINNATI — Host Western Hills outscored Beavercreek 15-10 in overtime to claim a 65-60 boys high school basketball win on Feb. 5. No statistics were available for Western Hills. Chris Herbort led Beavercreek (5-13) with 19 points scored, Isaiah Moore added 13 points to go with a team-best nine rebounds, and Brentin Seman scored a dozen.

Fairborn enjoys big second half

FAIRBORN — After trailing 23-19 at the break, host Fairborn outscored Piqua (12-7, 8-6 GWOC North) by a 43-27 count in the second half for a 62-50 win over the Indians, Feb. 5 in a girls high school basketball game at the Baker Memorial Fieldhouse. Evelyn Oktavec and Khala Powell both scored 15 points to lead the Skyhawks (10-10, 9-5 Greater Western Ohio Conference South), while Natalie Oktavec finished with 13 points and Jodie Austin added 10. Powell also led the team with seven rebounds.

Rams win over Greenon

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview seventh-grade boys basketball team avenged an earlier loss to Greenon, Feb. 5, winning 22-7. Isaiah Christopherson led all scorers with nine points. Aidan Kirich added five and Landon Gardent put in four. Adding a bucket each were Keegan Philips and Ian Rinehart. The 8-6 Rams travel to Southeastern on Wednesday, Feb. 7 for their next game.

Xenia defeats Trotwood

XENIA — Aaron Adkins rolled a 220-242 — 462 series to lead the Xenia Buccaneers boys bowling team (10-5, 8-4 Greater Western Ohio Conference, South) to a 2,301 to 1,188 win over Trotwood-Madison on Feb. 5. Other Bucs series scores were turned in by Cameron McPherson (377) and a “Sub Bowler” (329). Single games were rolled by Samuel Bahorik (223), Zane Eneix (177), Dalton Hinders (161) and “Sub Bowler #2” (147). No scores were reported by Trotwood.

Bucs win over Rams

XENIA — Series scores by Caity Moody (183-199 — 382), Kailee Palecek (374), Kelsey Rose (370), Gillian Miller (302) and a single game from Shayna Caraway (120) enabled the Xenia girls high school varsity bowling team to blast a short-handed Trotwood-Madison squad 2,049 to 807 on Feb. 5. Xenia is now 12-3 overall, 10-2 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s South division. Trotwood’s girls team is winless at 0-14.

Fairborn’s Karr rolls a 300

FAIRBORN — Sophomore Ryan Karr rolled a perfect 300 game as part of a 300-225 — 525 series, leading the Fairborn boys varsity bowling team to a 2,279 to 1,611 win Feb. 5 over West Carrollton. Karr’s previous best in GWOC competition was a 243 rolled in January of 2018 in Sidney. Fairborn is now 9-5 overall, 7-5 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s South division.

Skyhawks beat West Carrollton

FAIRBORN — Natalie Hanson threw games of 259 and 185 for a team-best 444 series as Fairborn defeated West Carrollton 2,204 to 1,810 in girls varsity high school bowling. Callie Shimek (368), Audrey Renner (358), Emily Reichert (352) and Tessa Shearer (330) also turned in solid series scores in the Skyhawks win. No scores were reported by West Carrollton.

Beavers sink Wayne

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek claimed a 2336 to 2256 win over Wayne on Feb. 5 in a boys high school varsity bowling match. No statistics were available for the Beavers (12-2, 10-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s East division). The Beavers lead the division by a half game over Centerville, their next opponent. The two contenders meet up at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Beavercreek defeats Warriors

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek girls varsity bowling team defeated Wayne by a 2,144 to 2,077 score on Feb. 5. No individual statistics were turned in by Beavercreek, who is now 10-4 overall, 7-4 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference East.

Assistant coach wanted

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High School softball team is looking for an Assistant Softball Coach – Junior Varsity/Varsity for the Spring 2019 season. If interested, please contact Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Rams tourney tickets on sale

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High School girls basketball team earned the No. 6 seed in the 20-team Covington Sectional. The first game will be at Covington vs No. 7-seed Arcanum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 13. Tickets are available in the Athletic Department office at the high school.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

