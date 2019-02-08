Sports Digest

Rams clinch OHC crown

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview varsity girls basketball team claimed an outright OHC South title Feb. 7 after beating Catholic Central, 66-30. The Rams are now 16-4 overall and 13-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference, with one regular season game left at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 in the Battle of 72 at Cedarville. Kenzie Harding scored 15 points in the SCC win, Caitlin Sweat added 13, Ellie Snyder had 10 and Hannah Ferrell scored nine to lead the team.

In the junior varsity game, Greeneview’s Madyson Ackerman and Laney Hines both scored 13 points in a 37-16 win over Catholic Central.

Buccaneers sink Pirates

XENIA — James McDaniel led Xenia with a 231-216 — 447 series and the Buccaneers boys high school bowling team defeated West Carrollton by a 2,257 to 1,527 score on Feb. 7. Zane Eneix rolled a 411 series, Trace Howdyshell turned in a 368 and Sub Bowler rolled a 343. Single games were tossed by Aaron Adkins (169) and Cameron McPherson (146). No statistics were reported for West Carrollton. Xenia leads the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s South division at 11-5 overall, 9-4 GWOC South. They’ll bowl against second-place Fairborn at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11 at Bowl 10.

Xenia rolls by West Carrollton

XENIA — Caity Moody took high series honors for the Xenia High girls varsity bowling team with her 182-200 — 382 series. Kailee Palecek rolled a 366 series, with series tallies from Kelsey Rose (358) and Shayna Caraway (262) as well. Gracie Howell (174) and Gillian Miller (119) contributed single-game scores in the Buccaneers’ 2,003 to 1,898 win Feb. 7 over West Carrollton.

Fairborn defeats Stebbins

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High School boys varsity bowling team claimed a 2,133 to 1,979 win over Stebbins on Feb. 7. Dylan Eichman led the Skyhawks (10-5, 8-5 Greater Western Ohio Conference South) with a 243-200 — 443 series. Logan Cherpeski (353), Ryan Karr (349), Liam Seitz (333) and Stephen Spahr (284) also turned in solid series scores in the win. Scott Smith led Stebbins with a 384.

Skyhawks soar past Indians

FAIRBORN — Fairborn defeated Stebbins in a girls high school varsity bowling match, 2,104 to 1,434, Feb. 7. Natalie Hanson rolled the top two-game series for the Skyhawks, a 192-208 — 400. Other Fairborn series were rolled by Callie Shimek (354), Emily Reichert (339), Audrey Renner (336) and Tessa Shearer (295). The Greater Western Ohio Conference South division leading Skyhawks are now 14-1 overall, 12-1 in the division, and will host second-place Xenia, Monday at Bowl 10.

Cedarville blasts Madison Plains

LONDON — The visiting Cedarville Indians boys high school basketball team charged out to a 26-7 halftime lead on their way to a 53-32 Ohio Heritage Conference win, Feb. 7 over Madison Plains. Trent Koning led Cedarville with 17 points and Colby Cross was next with 10. Cedarville is now 10-9 overall, 8-6 in the OHC.

Rams defeat Alter

KETTERING — Greeneview High’s wrestling team won a dual match against host Alter, 36-6. Winning head-to-head matches were Taylor Stinson (by pin) and Devan Hendricks (28-13).

Warner 8th defeats Piqua

XENIA — Xenia Warner’s eighth-grade boys basketball team finished its regular season with a 53-32 victory over Piqua. The 12-4 Bucs were led in scoring by Tremell Wright’s 15 points and Tawfiq Jabbar’s 14 points. Xenia will play Saturday at Miamisburg.

Assistant coach wanted

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High School softball team is looking for an Assistant Softball Coach – Junior Varsity/Varsity for the Spring 2019 season. If interested, please contact Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Rams tourney tickets on sale

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High School girls basketball team earned the No. 6 seed in the 20-team Covington Sectional. The first game will be at Covington vs No. 7-seed Arcanum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 13. Tickets are available in the Athletic Department office at the high school.

High School Schedule

SATURDAY, FEB. 9

Bowling

Greeneview at OHC tournament, noon, Beaver-Vu, Beavercreek

Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at MBC tournament, 10 a.m., Pla-Mor, Dayton

Boys Basketball

Beavercreek at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Greeneview at Anna, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Miami Valley at Legacy Christian, noon

Xenia at Fairborn, 12:30 pm. Baker MS

Greeneview at Cedarville, 12:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Newton, 1 p.m.

Bellbrook at Oakwood, 1:15 p.m.

Minster at Carroll, 3 p.m.

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Sectionals, various locations (Trotwood, Oxford)

Wrestling

Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia at GWOC Championships, 10 a.m. Butler HS, Vandalia

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.