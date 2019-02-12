Sports Digest

Bellbrook divers compete at District

OXFORD — Alex Welsh placed sixth in the Division I boys district diving championships, Feb. 11 at Miami University with a score of 271.40, while Bellbrook High School teammates Megan Solomon and Emily McNamara placed ninth and 10th respectively in the Division II girls diving championships. Solomon turned in a combined diving score of 285.90 for ninth, while McNamara placed 10th with a 271.40 score.

Patriots edge McNick

RIVERSIDE — Michael Gaubeaux tossed a match-best 213-186 — 399 series, and Jeffery Klepacz rolled a 388, to lead Carroll to a 2,529 to 2,179 boys varsity bowling team win Feb. 11. Other Patriots scores were turned in by Tristan Moan (319 series), Jackson Mitchell (316 series), Ryan Vaughn (191 game) and “Substitution #1” (165 game). Carroll is now 12-5 overall, 9-5 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed, and will compete in the Division I sectional tournament which begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at Poelking Woodman.

Carroll rolls past Rockets

RIVERSIDE — A pair of 300-plus series from Heather Thomas (317) and Lindsey Shaffer (316) helped guide the Carroll girls varsity bowling team to a 1,849 to 1,348 win over McNicholas, Feb. 11. Kaylee Stemmer (251) and Madison Wiley (241) turned in solid two-game series for the Patriots (5-8, 4-6 GCL Co-Ed), while Rebecca Jobe and Olivia Ciesko turned in single-game scores of 122 and 101 respectively.

Greeneview teams advance

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview seventh and eighth-grade boys basketball teams both claimed tournament wins at home and will continue postseason action on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

The seventh graders beat Greenon, 36-29, with Landon Gardner, Ian Rinehart and Aidan Kirsch leading the team with eight points apiece. They next play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Miami View Middle School in South Charleston.

The eighth graders beat Southeastern, 58-22. Myles Witt led the team with 13 points scored, Jordan Erisman added 10 points and Ben Myers had nine in the win. The eighth-grade squad stays home for a 6 p.m. game against Catholic Central on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

CSU women defeat Kentucky State

FRANKFURT, Kentucky — Two days after losing to the Thorobreds in Wilberforce, the Central State University women’s basketball team returned the favor on Feb. 11 with a 66-53 win at KSU’s William Exum Center.

Falon Edwards scored a game-high 20 points, Chervelle Cox scored 14 points, Jaeda Davis scored 13 points and Takyra Gilbert added 11 to lead the Marauders (9-15, 6-9 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference). Kentucky State’s Jessie Kee led the Thorobreds with 13 points scored.

Marauder men lose third straight

FRANKFURT, Kentucky — Central State University’s men’s basketball team lost to Southern Intercollegiate foe Kentucky State, 77-70, Feb. 11 on the KSU court at the William Exum Center. Tom Johnson led the Marauders (5-21, 3-13 SIAC) with a game-best 20 points, and Orion Monford finished with 10 points, Martin Oliver scored nine, while Quinton Glaspie and Randal Markson, Jr. scored eight points each.

The men’s and women’s teams will host Tuskegee University at 1 p.m. (women’s game) and 3 p.m. (men) at Central State’s Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium.

Assistant coach wanted

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High School softball team is looking for an Assistant Softball Coach – Junior Varsity/Varsity for the Spring 2019 season. If interested, please contact Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Rams tourney tickets on sale

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High School girls basketball team earned the No. 6 seed in the 20-team Covington Sectional. The first game will be at Covington vs No. 7-seed Arcanum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 13. Tickets are available in the Athletic Department office at the high school.

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Dragons celebrate 20th

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball club has announced plans for a 20th Season Celebration Game, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton. The game will match the 2019 Dayton Dragons against a team of Dragons alumni who are still playing in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system.

Go to DaytonDragons.com/CelebrationGame for more ticket information. Single-game ticket sales will begin in mid-February.

Dragons 5K registration open

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field. Additionally, if participants sign up for the race in the first 30 days (by March 2), they will receive a bonus of two (2) stadium seat tickets to a Dragons game in April/May.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up today to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

