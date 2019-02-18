Sports Digest

Buccaneers win South tourney titles

XENIA — The Xenia High School boys and girls varsity bowling teams each claimed Greater Western Ohio Conference South division tournament titles on Feb. 16. The girls team placed third overall with a 2,675-977 — 3,626 team total behind runner up Troy and overall champion Beavercreek. Among GWOC South schools, Fairborn was second (eighth overall), West Carrollton was third (11th), Stebbins fourth (19th) and Trotwood-Madison was fifth (20th) in the 20-team tournament.

Caity Moody and Kailee Palecek earned first-team American Conference honors. Kelsey Rose was selected to the American second team. Gillian Miller was an honorable mention selection.

The boys earned their fourth division tourney title in the past five years, placing 10th overall. Fairborn (11th) was second among GWOC South schools followed by Stebbins (17th), West Carrollton (19th) and Trotwood-Madison (20th).

Aaron Adkins and Zane Eneix were both selected to the American Conference’s second team. James McDaniel was an honorable mention choice.

Skyhawks fall to Springboro

TROY — Fifth seed Springboro defeated Fairborn, the No. 14 seed, 65-23, in the opening round of the Division I Dayton 2 Bracket of the girls high school basketball sectional basketball tournament at Troy High School. Olivia Majors and Karlie Winship led Springboro (14-9) with 11 points each. Fairborn finished as runners up in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s South division at 11-12 overall, 9-5 in the division.

Carroll rolls past Meadowdale

SPRINGFIELD — Top-seeded Carroll (21-2) defeated Meadowdale, 54-14, in the opening round of the Division II girls high school basketball sectional tournament, held at Springfield High School. Twelve Patriots players scored in the game. Julia Keller led Carroll with 12 points scored, and teammates Eve Thorner and Liz Bush were next with nine apiece. Carroll will now take on No. 14 Belmont in the second round at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at SHS.

Patriots upend CJ in overtime

DAYTON — Despite host Chaminade Julienne outscoring Carroll 23-10 in the fourth quarter to send Friday’s Feb. 15 game to overtime, the Carroll boys high school varsity basketball team (12-10) defeated the Eagles 59-58. Jaden Dahm led the Patriots with 16 points while Matt Cogan finished with 15. CJ’s Brandon Gibson and Milton Gage led the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed champion Eagles (18-4) with 12 each.

Beavercreek sinks Little Miami

BEAVERCREEK — Brayden Walther and Yousef Saleh each scored 13 points, and Adam Duvall scored 12, as Beavercreek defeated visiting Little Miami, 62-48, on Saturday, Feb. 16. No individual statistics were available for Little Miami. Beavercreek begins Division I sectional tournament play on Wednesday, Feb. 27 when the 14th seeded Beavers will face either Wayne or Stebbins at 6 p.m. at Centerville High School.

Yellow Springs wins over Ansonia

YELLOW SPRINGS — The host Yellow Springs High Bulldogs outscored Ansonia 25-20 in the second half to win 48-41 on Feb. 16. No individual statistics were reported by either team. Yellow Springs (4-17) has a regular season game listed for this week, a 7 p.m. contest Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Jefferson Township.

Rams rally past Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — Down by two points after three quarts of play, the Greeneview boys high school varsity basketball team outscored host Cedarville 12-8 in the fourth to claim a 44-42 win on Feb. 15. Cole Allen scored a team-best 14 points for the Rams (8-14, 6-10 Ohio Heritage Conference) while Gabe Caudill finished with 10. Colby Cross led Cedarville (12-10, 9-7 OHC) with 15.

Knights defeat Miami Valley

KETTERING — Keano Hammerstrom scored 15, Erik Uszynski added 13 and Mike Sharavjamts scored 10 as the Legacy Christian Academy boys high school varsity basketball team claimed a 67-48 win Feb. 15 over Miami Valley. No statistics were available for Miami Valley. Legacy Christian won the Metro Buckeye Conference title with a 19-3 overall record, 13-1 in the MBC.

Beavers nip Fairmont

BEAVERCREEK — Host Beavercreek (8-14, 3-9 Greater Western Ohio Conference East) made a two-point halftime lead hold up Feb. 15 in a 59-57 win over Fairmont (14-8, 5-7 GWOC East). Chris Herbort led the Beavers with 13 points, Brayden Walther scored 11 and Yousef Saleh tossed in 10 points. Fairmont’s Ryan Hall led all scorers with 20 points.

Golden Eagles lose to Monroe

BELLBROOK — Host Bellbrook High was limited to six points in the first half of a 54-34 loss to Monroe on Feb. 15. T.J. Nagy was the only Golden Eagles player to score in double figures with 11 points. Monroe’s Bobby Borneman led all scorers with 13. Bellbrook (6-16) begins Division II sectional tournament play as the No. 12 seed. They take on second-seeded Marshall at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22.

Indians win OHC title

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville seventh-grade boys basketball team won the Ohio Heritage Conference South tournament on Feb. 16. Cedarville (16-1) beat Southeastern 40-21 in the final, which was played at a Triad in North Lewisburg. The team led 31-10 at halftime. Tyler Cross scored 20 points and Mason Johnson added seven.

Rams second at junior meet

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s junior high wrestling team placed second in the Ohio Heritage Conference tournament held Feb. 16.

Rylan Hurst won the 134-pound title, and recorded his 59th win in junior high school competition along the way. Jarrod Mays won the 205-pound title and Ashtan Hendricks won the title at 92 pounds.

Adam Cline, Logan Sandlin, and Jett Daniels each placed second in their respective weight classes. Cody Goetz, Payden Kibble, Isabell Carrington, and Gabe Shoults all took third in their weight classes. Logan Kibble, Braxon Magulac, C.J. Henry, and Karlie Harlow took fourth in their weight classes, and Paul Hackney had secured a fifth-place finish.

Greeneview will be represented at the Junior High State Tournament in Youngstown by Ashtan Hendricks, Braxon Magulac, and Kyan Hendricks.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

