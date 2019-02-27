WSU women beat Penguins

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s basketball team improved to 22-6 overall after a recent 70-65 win over Youngstown State.

The win moved WSU’s record to 14-2 in the Horizon League. The Raiders are currently in first place, looking for their second regular-season title in the last three years after tying with Green Bay in 2016-17.

After the game Symone Simmons, Emily Vogelpohl, Imani Partlow, and Mackenzie Taylor were honored at mid-court for Senior Day with framed pictures and plaques presented by Director of Athletics Bob Grant. The senior class has won 94 games. Last year’s class, with Lexi Smith as the lone four-year senior, won 97 games as the most wins by a senior class.

“The success of the Raiders doesn’t happen without these seniors who show up to practice everyday and push their teammates,” Wright State Coach Katrina Merriweather said. “These four will hold a special place with me”.

Vogelpohl led the Raiders in scoring 20 points while also adding four rebounds and two steals. Angel Baker added 14 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field. Simmons pulled in a career-high 21 rebounds and added 10 points, while Taylor tallied 10 points and went 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

WSU led 15-12 after the first quarter and 37-26 at halftime.

WSU built a 43-29 lead early in the third quarter but the Penguins scored six straight points to pull back within eight points of the Raiders. The Penguins were able to cut the deficit to three but only for a second as Vogelpohl would sink a long two. Slicing through the defense and receiving a foul, Taylor added two from the free throw line and extend the Raiders’ lead to seven before settling for a 52-47 lead after three.

WSU eventually built the lead to eight late in the fourth, but the Penguins cut the lead to 65-61 with 1:21 left. A free throw from Simmons gave WSU a 66-61 lead with 1:00 left. Mary Dunn cut it to 66-63 with 39 seconds left and then Taylor drove to the basket and made a floater off the glass to make the score 68-63 with 14.4 left. Dunn made another jumper to cut the score to 68-65 with 13 seconds left, but Taylor made a pair of free throws with 11.9 left to ice the game.

The Raiders will hit the road for their last two regular-season games before the Horizon League Tournament starts. Wright State will be at Detroit Mercy with tipoff slated for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. The Raiders will host the first-round game of the Tournament 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5.

