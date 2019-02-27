Sports Digest

H.S. BASKETBALL RESULTS

BOYS

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Wayne 53, Beavercreek 49

Yellow Springs vs. Catholic Central — no report

GIRLS

Legacy Christian 41, Russia 38.

UPCOMING BASKETBALL GAMES

Thursday, Feb. 28

No local games scheduled

Friday, March 1

BOYS

Xenia vs. Centerville, 7 p.m. at Centerville HS

GIRLS

Carroll vs. McNicholas, at Mason HS

Saturday, March 2

Cedarville vs. Sidney 1 bracket winner (Mechanicsburg/Fort Loramie), at Troy HS, time TBD

Legacy Christian vs. Franklin Monroe, at Troy HS, time TBD

Beavers fall to Wayne

CENTERVILLE — Beavercreek’s Brentin Seman and Chris Herbort both led the Beavers with 16 points scored, but Wayne held on for a 53-49 Division I sectional tournament win on Feb. 27. Beavercreek (8-15) led 8-4 after one quarter of play over the favored Warriors (14-9). The Beavers outscored Wayne, 19-15 in the final quarter too, but Wayne gained a 34-22 advantage in the second and third quarters. Wayne advances to take on the winner of Wednesday’s late game, either Fairmont or Butler, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Centerville High School.

Greeneview Spring registration

JAMESTOWN — Spring Sports registration at Greeneview High School is now open. All parents and athletes must complete registration before student can begin official tryouts/practices. If not getting an email confirming registration then you are not registered. There is a Forgot Password option through the registration website. If account information is not remembered re-create another account. Meeting dates are also included on the first page of the registration process. All meetings will take place in the high school.

Open rowing event in March

MORAINE — The Dayton Boat Club Junior Teams will be hosting an Open Boathouse Event 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at 3040 Great Miami River Recreational Trail. No rowing experience is needed. DBC coaches will provide instruction on how to be a competitive rower. Everyone who practices with the team, gets to race with the team. More information is available at daytonboatclub.org, or by sending an email to rowdbc@yahoo.com.

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Dragons celebrate 20th

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball club has announced plans for a 20th Season Celebration Game, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton. The game will match the 2019 Dayton Dragons against a team of Dragons alumni who are still playing in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system.

Go to DaytonDragons.com/CelebrationGame for more ticket information. Single-game ticket sales will begin in mid-February.

Dragons 5K registration open

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field. Additionally, if participants sign up for the race in the first 30 days (by March 2), they will receive a bonus of two (2) stadium seat tickets to a Dragons game in April/May.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up today to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.