Coe Cedarville’s calming presence

CEDARVILLE—Hard work and being genuine are two things that can help lead a person to success. The Cedarville Indians have seen this firsthand through senior Maggie Coe as she worked to become the Ohio Heritage Conference’s scoring leader with an average of 21.7 points-per-game.

“She is mentally and emotionally a leader that keeps everyone together and is a calming presence,” Coe’s sister Elly said. “She makes basketball fun…playing with her quickly made it become my favorite sport.”

While the basketball success has been great, Coe said she hopes to she is remembered as more than just a good player.

“My goal is not to leave an individual legacy, but I want to be known as a good teammate, good daughter, and good friend,” Coe said among other things.

Coe’s success this year all started back in the summer. Coe went to Cedarville University to work in the gym for a few hours five days a week. She spent those long summer hours tirelessly working on tasks coach Josh Mason set before her.

“I knew I had to get faster, have a more consistent shot, and create open shots for myself to compete at the next level,” Coe said.

Coe said her team, family, and Christian faith have been what drives her to succeed. One of her biggest challenges to overcome was the seemingly ever-present pressure to be the person the Indians leaned on for points.

“There was a lot of pressure being the main scorer on the team,” Coe said, “but my teammates, coach, and family have done a really good job of helping remove that pressure and letting me just go out and play the best that I can.”

As a team leader, part of Coe’s game has been to instill a sense of selfless basketball on the team. Mason said she was always willing to help a teammate and wasn’t afraid to get them involved in a game. She would be just as happy getting an assist or passing the ball to the open teammate as she would be making a shot.

“When you have a player of this high caliber, there are a lot of times people would watch the player and team and say that they aren’t team oriented,” Mason said. “But Maggie is different.”

Her leadership and selflessness extends to off the court as well. Mason talked about how as a leader Coe invited the team over for dinner and spent time with them. The team would often have these informal meetings to just be with one another. She was also involved in picking the team community outreach events with the fundraiser for Brain Cancer and helping at the Ronald McDonald House in Dayton. Mason said these moments off the court shows others she is genuine.

“When you see her talking about playing team basketball, enjoying your teammates, sticking to your faith, you can see her act those out on a daily basis,” Mason said. “I think it makes it easy for players to buy in to the selfless basketball that she plays.”

Coe has given her team an example of how to succeed as a person, player, and a leader.

“She has left the mindset that whatever you want to achieve in life, work your absolute tail off so you have no regrets and are satisfied you gave it your all,” Mason said.

Coe encouraged younger players throughout the year to enjoy their time together. She said players in high school should really try to not let the pressure of winning get to them. Instead they should focus on having fun with the team and everything that comes with it.

“I can’t express how quickly this time has gone,” Coe said. “High school basketball is supposed to be super fun and your teammates should become your best friends, so enjoy it while it lasts.”

Coe will have at least one more chance to enjoy this season as the Indians will face the top team in the state for Division IV, Fort Loramie. The Indians play at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at Troy High School.

Maggie Coe puts up a jump shot in a tournament game earlier this season. Coe emerged as the Ohio Heritage Conference’s scoring leader with a 21.7 points-per-game scoring average. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_CoeJumper_PS.jpg Maggie Coe puts up a jump shot in a tournament game earlier this season. Coe emerged as the Ohio Heritage Conference’s scoring leader with a 21.7 points-per-game scoring average. John Bombatch | Greene County News Cedarville’s Maggie Coe has worked hard to make her senior season an enjoyable one. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_CoeLayin_PS.jpg Cedarville’s Maggie Coe has worked hard to make her senior season an enjoyable one. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By Joshua Woolverton For Greene County News

Joshua Woolverton is a student intern for Greene County News from Cedarville University.

