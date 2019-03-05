WSU women clinch regular season title

ROCHESTER, Mich. — The Wright State University women’s basketball team sealed its first-ever outright regular season Horizon League title on March 2 with a 73-64 win against the Oakland Grizzlies. The win moves the Raiders to 24-6 overall and 16-2 in the Horizon League. The win also sets a new record for most conference wins at 16 total.

With her nine points today, Symone Simmons became the 22nd member of the Wright State 1,000-Point Club. In the Raiders’ previous game at Detroit Mercy, Simmons became the Raiders’ establishing member of the 1,000-Rebound Club.

Emily Vogelpohl led the Raiders in scoring with 13 points while adding seven rebounds and three assists. Simmons tallied 11 rebounds, nine points, four assists, and two steals in the effort against the Grizzlies.

Michal Miller was the first player on the boards, but the Grizzlies would have an answer which was provided by LaKyesha Stennis in a three-pointer. Jalise Beck would give the Raiders the lead back, and Angel Baker would pad that lead one possession later to make the score 6-3.

Oakland’s Autumn Kissman would put in the first points of the quarter to cut the Raiders’ lead to just five. After an Imani Partlow rebound, the ball would head to the other end where Beck would find Mackenzie Taylor for a three-pointer. Teneshia Dixon would be the next Raider to score from the field, but the Grizzlies would answer with a three-pointer to make the score 22-17.

Frierson opened up scoring the half after receiving the assist from Simmons. Simmons would score her first points of the game on the next possession. After a three-pointer and a layup from the Grizzlies, Vogelpohl sink a three from deep after getting the feed from Simmons.

The next Raider score would come from Vogelpohl to make the score 44-39 with 4:57 remaining in the quarter. The Raiders’ next points would all come from the line with Baker adding one and Dixon converting two more. Evans would get on the boards with a three-pointer and on the next possession, receive a foul and convert one from the line. The quarter would end with an Oakland foul shot to make the score 51-33 in favor of Wright State.

Simmons would put in the first four points of the lead to extend the Raiders’ lead. After free throw from Vogelpohl, Simmons would add her eighth point of the day one possession later. Dasia Evans would add to her game total with a three-point at the 5:12 mark off of an assist from Beck. With just over a minute remaining, Taylor would be sent to the line where she would convert both free throws to make the score 71-60. Vogelpohl would also add to points from the line. The Grizzlies would put in a layup in the final seconds, but it would not be enough to overcome the Raiders in Oakland.

