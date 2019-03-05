Cedarville’s Coe named January Athlete of the Month

Maggie Coe was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for January for Cedarville High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Coe is a senior on the girl’s basketball team. She led the Ohio Heritage Conference in scoring with a 21.7 points-per-game average, with four rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.4 steals per game. She is also an excellent student, with a 3.9 grade-point average.

