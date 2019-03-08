State Wrestling Update (Thursday matches)

GREENE COUNTY — How the Greene County area wrestlers are faring at the OHSAA state high school individual wrestling championships, a double-elimination tournament being held Thursday through Saturday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Wrestlers are listed by Division, round and weight class, with name, school and result.

DIVISION I

Championship Preliminaries

152 pounds

Gavin Bell, Beavercreek maj. dec. Noah Ewen, Perrysburg, 12-3

182 pounds

John Hammond, Beavercreek lost by tech. fall to Gary Wokojance, Barberton, 17-2

220 pounds

Bradley Smith, Beavercreek dec. Ethan Smegal, Marysville, 8-3 TB

Consolation Round One

182 pounds

John Hammond, Beavercreek lost to Josh Nagy, Oregon Clay, 10-8 SV

DIVISION II

(No area wrestlers competing)

DIVISION III

Championship Preliminaries

106 pounds

Matt Ellis, Legacy Christian Academy dec. Nolan Frye, Cuyahoga Heights, 2-0

120 pounds

Camron Lacure, Legacy Christian Academy tech. fall Aiden Aiello, Columbus Ready, 17-2

126 pounds

Gavin Brown, Legacy Christian Academy maj. dec. Konnor Duncan, Kirtland, 15-5

145 pounds

Devan Hendricks, Greeneview lost dec. to Brier Marthey, Massilon Tuslaw, 5-3

Consolation Round One

145 pounds

Devan Hendricks, Greeneview dec. Morgan Price, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-4 TB

Staff Report

Complete results from the state wrestling championships can also be found at the wrestling tab on baumspage.com, or at ohsaa.org.

