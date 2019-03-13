OHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament – Where to Watch and Listen

COLUMBUS — The OHSAA girls basketball state tournament tips off Thursday afternoon, March 14 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Tickets are still available, but for those who cannot attend, there are several ways to follow the action of all 12 games.
The state championship games Saturday, March 16 will be televised live by Spectrum News 1 (Channel 1).
All 12 games will have live streaming video, which is free for Spectrum subscribers and $9.99 per game for non-Spectrum subscribers.
In addition, the OHSAA Radio Network will broadcast all 12 games. Twenty-eight affiliates are set to air network broadcasts and every game is available at: http://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio
The “listen live” link for all 12 games is: https://www.meridix.com/live.php?liveid=OHSAA1
OHSAA Radio Network coverage will include analysis between game, including coverage of the postgame press conferences.
Live online stats are available for all 12 games at http://ohsaa.statbroadcast.com
Ticket Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/TheSchott
Girls Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2018-19/2019-OHSAA-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament-Coverage
2019 Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings
All games at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University
Rankings are from the Final Associated Press Poll released on Monday, February 11, 2019
Home Team Listed First.
Division III
No. 4 Berlin Hiland (26-2) vs. No. 1 Columbus Africentric (26-0), Thursday, 1 p.m.
No. 3 Waynesville (26-0) vs. No. 6 Doylestown Chippewa (25-1), Thursday, 3 p.m.
Division III State Championship: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.
Division II
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (18-9) vs. No. 1-tie Dayton Carroll (26-2), Thursday, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Toledo Rogers (25-2) vs. No. 5 Thornville Sheridan (25-2), Thursday, 8 p.m.
Division II State Championship: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Division IV
No. 9 Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (23-4) vs. No. 2 Minster (26-1), Friday, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Ottoville (24-3) vs. Shadyside (24-4), Friday, 3 p.m.
Division IV State Championship: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.
Division I
No. 7 Canton GlenOak (22-2) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (25-2), Friday, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Pickerington Central (27-1) vs. Toledo Notre Dame Academy (23-5), Friday, 8 p.m.
Division I State Championship: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.
OHSAA Radio Network Information – 2019 Basketball State Tournaments
Stations can have regional and state tournament rights fees waived by carrying OHSAA Radio Network programming
https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio