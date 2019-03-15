Yellow Jackets playing for NCCAA title

WINONA, Ind. — The top-seeded Cedarville University Yellow Jackets and No. 2 Roberts Wesleyan will resume a longtime series when the two Division II schools square off for the NCCAA Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 16.

The former fellow conference members will play at 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center on the campus of Grace College.

Cedarville (20-12) earned a spot in the final after defeating No. 8 Nebraska Christian, 80-58 in the March 13 opener, and No. 4 Bluefield (Va.), 72-59, on Thursday.

The Redhawks (16-13), from Chili, N.Y., got past No. 7 Piedmont International (N.C.), 70-60, as well as No. 3 Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.), 63-61.

Stinger Notes

• Cedarville is making its fourth appearance in the NCCAA championship game with one title (2012).

• Roberts Wesleyan will attempt to win its first banner.

• The Jackets lead the all-time series, 13-5, which began during the 1955-56 season.

• The two schools are former members of the NAIA American Mideast Conference, which disbanded in 2012.

• Roberts Wesleyan is now a member of the 10-team East Coast Conference.

• Cedarville University is a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

• The last CU-RW meeting came in the 2011-12 season opener, a 76-51 Cedarville home win at the Callan Athletic Center.