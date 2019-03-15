Carroll set for D-II title battle

COLUMBUS — The Carroll Patriots were smaller than their Akron St. Vincent-St.Mary opponents, but that didn’t stop them from outshooting and outrebounding the Fighting Irish in Thursday’s March 14 Division II state semifinals game at Ohio State University’s Jerome Schottenstein Center. Carroll defeated ASVSM, 57-38 to advance to Saturday’s state title game.

Freshman guard Sarah Ochs led Carroll — and everyone else — in scoring with 14 points. Juniors Julia Keller and Allie Stefanek scored a dozen points each, Elisabeth Bush finished with eight points, Ava Lickliter scored six, Megan Leraas added four, and Eve Thorner knocked in a free throw for the win.

Carroll (27-2) will now face defending D-II state champ Toledo Rogers (26-2) in the final at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16 in Columbus.

The Carroll High School girls basketball team celebrates after defeating Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 57-38, in the Division II state semifinals, March 14 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_Celebration_PS.jpg The Carroll High School girls basketball team celebrates after defeating Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 57-38, in the Division II state semifinals, March 14 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. John Bombatch | Greene County News With the SVSM fans screaming, TV cameras and a 5-foot-11 defender standing in the way, Carroll’s 5-6 sophomore guard Ava Lickliter inbounds the ball, March 14 in Columbus. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_AvaPressure_PS.jpg With the SVSM fans screaming, TV cameras and a 5-foot-11 defender standing in the way, Carroll’s 5-6 sophomore guard Ava Lickliter inbounds the ball, March 14 in Columbus. John Bombatch | Greene County News Carroll junior guard Allie Stefanek steals the ball in the second half of Thursday’s win in Columbus. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_StefanekSteal_PS.jpg Carroll junior guard Allie Stefanek steals the ball in the second half of Thursday’s win in Columbus. John Bombatch | Greene County News Carroll’s Allie Stefanek, Julia Keller, Elisabeth Bush, Megan Leraas and Ava Lickliter take the court after a late second-half timeout, March 14, in Columbus. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_Determination_PS.jpg Carroll’s Allie Stefanek, Julia Keller, Elisabeth Bush, Megan Leraas and Ava Lickliter take the court after a late second-half timeout, March 14, in Columbus. John Bombatch | Greene County News Carroll fans react to seeing themselves on the Schottenstein Center’s big screen scoreboard, March 14 in Columbus. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_BigScreen_PS.jpg Carroll fans react to seeing themselves on the Schottenstein Center’s big screen scoreboard, March 14 in Columbus. John Bombatch | Greene County News The entire Carroll team ran over to the student section to sing the school’s alma mater, moments after defeating Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, March 14, in the Division II state semifinal game in Columbus. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_AlmaMater_PS.jpg The entire Carroll team ran over to the student section to sing the school’s alma mater, moments after defeating Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, March 14, in the Division II state semifinal game in Columbus. John Bombatch | Greene County News Patriots head coach Cecilia Grosselin (right) answers questions during the post-game press conference, March 14 in the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Sarah Ochs (left) was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_GrosselinOchs_PS.jpg Patriots head coach Cecilia Grosselin (right) answers questions during the post-game press conference, March 14 in the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Sarah Ochs (left) was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

