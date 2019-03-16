Carroll loses to Toledo Rogers in D-II state final

COLUMBUS — A cold shooting game, compounded by a stingy Toledo Rogers defense, spelled doom for the Carroll Patriots, in the Division II girls basketball state championship game, March 16 at Ohio State University’s Jerome Schottenstein Center.

Rogers repeated as Division II champions, becoming the first Toledo area school to repeat in girls basketball, with a 56-45 win.

Carroll never held a lead in the contest.

The Patriots averaged 41.9 percent from the floor during the season. On Saturday, they hit 16 of 51 shot tries — and just 3 of 12 from behind the 3-point arc — for 31.4 percent for the game.

“Toledo Rogers, what an awesome team they are,” said Carroll coach Cecelia Grosselin. “Zia Cooke is a tremendous player. We had some shots that just didn’t fall. We’ve had games where they would go in, but tonight those same shots just didn’t fall.”

Carroll’s Julia Keller scored 17 points, and tied for game-high scoring honors with Madison Royal-Davis of Toledo Rogers. Playing in her final game as a Patriot, All-Ohio standout Elisabeth Bush recorded the game’s only double-double, finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Ava Lickliter scored six points, Allie Stefanek scored five points and Sarah Ochs added three.

Carroll finishes the season with a solid 27-3 record. Saturday’s game was the school’s first girls basketball championship game, and second time for the Patriots to be in the Final Four.

