Uszynski named to Division IV All-Ohio team

XENIA —Legacy Christian Academy senior Erik Uszynski was named to the Division IV All-Ohio Boys high school basketball team on Tuesday, March 19 by panel of Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members.

Uszynski, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior forward for the Knights, was ranked in the Metro Buckeye Conference’s top-5 in scoring (16.1 points per game), assists (3.4), field goal percentage (58 percent), rebounds (8.7), and blocks (3.1). His numbers in blocks and field goal percentage led the league.

He was a first-team All Southwest District selection, and was named to the All-MBC first team along with freshman teammate Mike Sharavjamts. Fellow Knights senior Keano Hammerstrom and sophomore Roman Newsome were named to the MBC’s second team.

“It’s a great honor to be selected to the All-Ohio team. While it may not be on the first, second or third team, it’s still considered All-Ohio, and for that I’m very grateful,” Uszynski said by phone on Tuesday. “However, it’s still not as much of an honor as I had playing basketball with my friends and teammates at Legacy Christian this season. We did some great things together, and I’ll always love those dudes. This is another great add-on to a fantastic season. It’s a great way to go out.”

LCA Head Coach Brad Newsome was proud of his senior’s accomplishment as well.

“Erik’s state selection is a result of hard work, dedication and Erik’s commitment to himself and the basketball team,” Newsome said. “We are proud of Erik and our senior class. They made history and they are exceptional young men!”

Uszynski had just returned from a visit to Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee when he learned he had been selected. He said he is considering either TNU, Biola University (Calif.) or Capital University in Columbus to play college basketball next season.

Legacy Christian amassed a 20-4 season, winning the outright Metro Buckeye League title with a 13-1 mark. The Knights were voted as the Division IV southwest district’s No. 1 seed and claimed a convincing opening round 75-35 win over East Dayton Christian before a 49-46 upset loss to Newton in the second round.

Metro Buckeye Conference online records go as far back as the 2008 season. Legacy’s 20 wins are the most for the school during that span.

A complete listing of the Division III and IV boys All-Ohio selections can be found at xeniagazette.com/sports.

The Division I and II All-Ohio teams are scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, March 20. The Ohio Mr. Basketball Award winner will be announced Thursday morning.

Legacy Christian Academy senior Erik Uszynski (32) was selected to the 2019 Division IV All-Ohio Special Mention team, March 19, by a statewide media panel of Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members. Uszynski (32) was instrumental in the Knights' Metro Buckeye Conference title this season.

LCA senior a Special Mention pick

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

