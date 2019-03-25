Xenia softball, baseball teams enjoy openers

XENIA — Xenia High School’s baseball and softball teams opened their respective 2019 seasons with home contests on March 23. The Buccaneers softball team split a doubleheader with visiting Pleasant Hill Newton, while the baseball Bucs claimed an 11-1 win over visiting Greeneview.

Members of the Xenia High School softball team greet Caity Moody at home plate after she hit a home run March 23 against visiting Pleasant Hill Newton.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_MoodyHR_PS.jpg Members of the Xenia High School softball team greet Caity Moody at home plate after she hit a home run March 23 against visiting Pleasant Hill Newton. Barb Slone | Greene County News

A Greeneview Rams pitcher delivers a strike during Saturday’s season opening contest against host Xenia High.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_RamsPitcher_PS.jpg A Greeneview Rams pitcher delivers a strike during Saturday’s season opening contest against host Xenia High. Barb Slone | Greene County News

Xenia senior Warren Mahar flies around third base to score in Saturday’s 11-1 season opening win over visiting Greeneview.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_Xenia9_PS.jpg Xenia senior Warren Mahar flies around third base to score in Saturday’s 11-1 season opening win over visiting Greeneview. Barb Slone | Greene County News

A Buccaneers batter fouls off a pitch, March 23, in a high school softball doubleheader against Newton. Newton won one game by a 5-4 score; Xenia won the other in extra innings 10-9.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_FoulBall_PS.jpg A Buccaneers batter fouls off a pitch, March 23, in a high school softball doubleheader against Newton. Newton won one game by a 5-4 score; Xenia won the other in extra innings 10-9. Barb Slone | Greene County News

Alex Sparks delivers a pitch to a Greeneview batter, March 23 in the Xenia Buccaneers’ 2019 home opener.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_XeniaBoys17P_PS.jpg Alex Sparks delivers a pitch to a Greeneview batter, March 23 in the Xenia Buccaneers’ 2019 home opener. Barb Slone | Greene County News

With the umpire looking on, Xenia’s Bailey Oliver unwinds a pitch during a March 23 doubleheader with visiting Newton.