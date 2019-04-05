Summitt returns to coach at Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School Athletic Director Kevin Alexander recently announced the hiring of Brooklyn Summitt.

Brooklyn Summitt (formerly Brooklyn Pumroy) attended Fairborn High School from 2008-2012. As a player, Summitt helped the Skyhawks win multiple Greater Western Ohio Conference South titles and capture back-to-back Division I sectional championships. She went on to earn a full-ride athletic scholarship to Marquette University.

“I want to thank the Fairborn administration, especially Gene Lolli (Fairborn Superintendent), Amy Gayheart (Fairborn Principal), and Kevin Alexander (Athletic Director). They have been doing such amazing things for this school. I feel extremely honored that they have entrusted me with this position. It is truly a blessing that I have the opportunity to give back to the program that supported me and helped me become the person I am today.”

Summitt is wasting no time, moving quickly to fill her staff.

“It will be great coaching alongside my husband, Tyler Summitt, who will be our varsity assistant coach. Also, I am so thrilled that my best friend and former teammate Chelsey Gevedon will continue to coach the junior varsity team. She has been such a huge part of this program for the past three seasons. Chelsey loves these players and they love her. I am confident that our well-rounded staff is equipped to help these young ladies succeed, both on and off the court.”

If the name Summitt sounds familiar, it should. Tyler Summitt is the son — and obviously Brooklyn is a daughter-in-law — of the late great University of Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt.

Information provided by Fairborn High School.

