Second annual Doug Adams H.S. Invitational

XENIA — A dozen area high schools converged on Doug Adams Stadium for the aptly named Xenia Doug Adams High School Invitational track and field meet, April 12.

As the sun set on the day’s events, Springfield was leading the boys team scores with 14 of 17 events scored with 115 points, with Troy second (93) and Fairmont third at 83. Locally, Fairborn was ninth, with Xenia and Xenia B 11th and 12th respectively.

On the girls’ side of things, Troy was dominating the points chase with 140 points with 12 of the meet’s 17 events scored. Fairmont was a distant second with 60.5 points, with Northmont third at 44. Host Xenia was listed in eighth overall with Fairborn 10th.

The event is held in recognition of Doug Adams, a former Xenia High School student athlete who went on to win the 1968 national championship for Woody Hayes at The Ohio State University. He also played four years with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals.

While bicycling, Adams was struck and killed by a car, whose driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, in 1997. The Doug Adams Trust fund was crucial in the formation of the present XHS track and field facility.