Sports Digest

Beavers bounce Northmont

BEAVERCREEK — Host Beavercreek claimed a 5-0 boys high school tennis win in Greater Western Ohio Conference play Friday April 19. Each match was decided in straight sets.

Austin Staiger claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles, then Heidi Orloff and Kyle Eskew claimed 6-1, 6-1 wins over their Thunderbolt opponents at second and third singles respectively.

In doubles, the Beavers’ tandem of Alan Xie and Zach Savino claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win at first doubles while the Tushar Beniwal-Ethan Aga duo claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Beavercreek is now 8-1 overall, 4-1 in GWOC East play. The Beavers return to action on Monday, April 22 when they’re scheduled to play at Troy. Northmont falls to 4-6, 2-3 in the GWOC West with Friday’s loss.

Rams fall to West Liberty-Salem

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview (5-8, 4-5 Ohio Heritage Conference South) lost its high school varsity baseball game to West Liberty-Salem on Thursday night, 11-3. Jack Nix recorded three strikeouts, while Wade Wilson and Taylor Stinson pitched two strikeouts each. Nix and Luke Evans each had two hits, and Evans crushed a triple to right field. Ian Tamplin, Taylor Stinson, Wade Wilson and Josh Robinson each had a hit.

Greeneview JV lost 14-4 at West Liberty-Salem. Jud Dobney, Bryce Hudson, Andrew Hackney, Caleb Allen, Michael Campbell and Ben Lucas each had a hit. Andrew Hackney pitched three strikeouts, and Bryce Hudson pitched one.

Recent H.S. Scores

THURSDAY, April 18

Baseball

Catholic Central 13, Legacy Christian 7

Dayton Christian 28, Yellow Springs 1

Beavercreek 1, Miamisburg 0

Tippecanoe 6, Fairborn 0

Xenia 10, Piqua 7

Softball

West Liberty-Salem 17, Greeneview 1

Dayton Christian 22, Yellow Springs 2

Piqua 11, Xenia 6

Beavercreek 8, Miamisburg 4

Tippecanoe 18, Fairborn 13

Boys Tennis

Greenon 5, Xenia 0

Dayton Christian 4, Yellow Springs 1

Bellbrook 5, Oakwood 0

WEDNESDAY, April 17

Baseball

Bellbrook 9, Oakwood 7

Fairborn 7, West Carrollton 2

Softball

Chaminade Julienne 20, Carroll 0

Bellbrook 10, Oakwood 0

Fairborn 12, West Carrollton 2

Beavercreek 11, Edgewood 5

Boys Tennis

Greeneview 5, Northeastern 0

Beavercreek 4, Bellbrook 1.

Shady Bowl rained out

DEGRAFF — Shady Bowl Speedway has cancelled its scheduled season opener on April 20 due to rainy conditions. The CRA Series Street Stocks, Vores Compacts and Thunder cars will try for Saturday, April 27 as a make-up date. The CRA street stocks will go 200 laps with the winner receiving $3,000 to win. The Heath Farms Thunder Cars are set to run 50 laps with $500 awaiting the winner. The VORES Series for front-wheel drive racers is a 30-lap affair with the winner taking home $750. A field of over 50 are expected for the race.

There is a time change for this event as racing will now start at 6 p.m., one hour earlier than originally scheduled.

TD Club Spaghetti Dinner Auction

XENIA — The Xenia Touchdown Club will present the inaugural Spaghetti Dinner Auction, starting at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 27 at the Greene County Career Center, 2960 W. Enon Road in Xenia. The evening’s fun will include silent auction bidding, live auction items and a 50-50 raffle. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family, which includes the spaghetti dinner and drink. Patrons are asked to park in the main lot in the rear of the building and to enter through Door 26.

Beavercreek at Fifth Third

DAYTON — Beavercreek High School is among 39 Southwest Ohio high school baseball teams who will play at Fifth Third Field, the downtown Dayton home of the Dayton Dragons minor league baseball team, this season.

Earlier this season, Fairborn lost 6-4 to Trenton Edgewood in an April 7 contest at Fifth Third. Beavercreek is scheduled to visit Fifth Third at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2 when the Beavers will take on Springfield Shawnee.

New to the high school baseball schedule this season is the introduction of a Most Valuable Player and scholarship winner. After each game, coaches can nominate one MVP who will be recognized immediately following the game at Fifth Third Field. Then, during the Dragons home game on May 20 against Lake County, each of the MVPs will be welcomed back to the field to be recognized in front of a sold-out crowd. One player from among the 20 MVPs will receive a $1,000 college scholarship to be presented at their respective high school in front of family, friends, coaches, a Dragons mascot and Mount St. Joseph University staff.

Saints announce Spring Game

XENIA — The Ohio Valley Saints semi-professional football team will begin its second season with the team’s annual Spring Game, which is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27 on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex football field, located at 1197 South Detroit St. in Xenia. Admission is $5, kids 12 and under get in free. Season passes for the Saints 2019 season will also be on sale at the game.

WSU playing at Fifth Third

DAYTON — Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game, featuring the Wright State Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Gates will open at noon.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. You can learn more about the event and request tickets at www.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

Wright State’s mascot Rowdy, will be joining Dragons mascots, Heater and Gem, as well as the Green Team. There will be fun activities including inflatables, carnival games, and concession stands available for fans in attendance. Also, in honor of Mother’s Day, the first 500 moms in attendance will receive a special pink Dragons hat.

Pacesetter Open in May

FAIRBORN — The annual Pacesetter Open, a golf outing fundraiser to benefit the Wright State University Athletic Department, will take place with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 13 at the Country Club of the North, located at 1 Club North Drive in Xenia. Cost is $250 for individual golfers, $900 for a foursome, which includes greens fees, cart fees, complimentary participant gifts, plus food and beverages throughout the day. For more event information and sponsorship details, contact Gary Dillabaugh at 937-775-4936 or by email at gary-dillabaugh@wright.edu .

Redlegs Run June 8

CINCINNATI — Registrations are now open for the annual Redlegs Run, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Great American Ball Park.

Runners have five different event options. All events are for walkers and runners of all ages, with the exception of the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run, which is limited to kids ages 10 and under.

All participants will receive a custom race medal, race t-shirt (technical shirt for 10K participants), a post-race party in the Kroger Fan Zone, free downloadable race photography and one View Level ticket voucher to a Reds home game (either 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 16 vs. Texas Rangers or 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates.)

Registration details and parking information is available at reds.com/Run.

Carroll hosting boys basketball camps

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School boys basketball program will be hosting three basketball camps in June. Two camps will run from June 3-7, with the camp for boys in grades 2-5 going from 9 a.m. to noon; and the camp for high school boys (grades 9-12) running from 1-4 p.m. each day. A camp for boys in grades 6-8 will run from 1-4 p.m. June 10-14. Cost is $85, and athletes can register 30 minutes before the camp begins or online at carrollhs.or/2019summercamps.

Driving with Colleen outing, June 15

SPRINGFIELD — The 8th Annual Driving with Colleen Golf Outing is scheduled for Saturday, June 15. The outing tees off with a with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

Cost is $80 per player, or $320 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart and the price includes dinner, beverages, a shirt and goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is June 3. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email jessica@drivingwithcolleen.org.

Play It Forward golf outing June 22

XENIA — The seventh annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public, with an early registration discount applied until June 1.

The goal of the fundraiser and scholarship award is to give back to current Xenia High School graduates in need. The seventh $4,000 scholarship will be awarded in May.

For sponsorship or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs – jboggs73@aol.com 239-0036; Steve Greene – sgreene3@columbus.rr.com; Diane Wuebben Ponder – diane.ponder@wright.edu; or Sheryl Haines Yeazel – shel55@ymail.com .

Dragons 5K run in July

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

