Ohio Valley Saints Regular Season Schedule
June 1 at Findlay Knights
June 8 QUEEN CITY RAIDERS
June 15 at Ohio Rage
June 22 FINDLAY KNIGHTS
June 29 at Queen City Raiders
July 6 (Bye Week)
July 13 OHIO RAGE
July 20 at Glass City Tigers
July 27 LIMA WARRIORS
(Home games are listed in all caps.)
XENIA — Decked out in new uniforms, the Ohio Valley Saints semi-pro football team held an intrasquad scrimmage football game April 27 on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex football field.
Now in its second year of existence, the Saints look to improve upon last season’s 1-4 overall record. The team played in the Premier Amateur Football League’s Tier Two division of play.
There are two preseason games being scheduled for the month of May. The 2019 season opener is scheduled for Saturday June 1 on the road against the Findlay Knights.