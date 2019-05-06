Sports Digest

Beavers enjoy busy weekend

CHILLICOTHE — The Beavercreek High School boys volleyball team claimed a three-set win over host Chillicothe on April 3. Beavercreek won by scores of 25-13, 25-12, 25-19. The Beavers had a busy weekend. After defeating Chillicothe, the team played in a quad-match May 4 with No.2-ranked Mount Vernon, Stow Munroe Falls and host Pickerington North. Beavercreek, currently ranked No. 6 in the latest Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association poll, lost to Mount Vernon (18-25, 23-25), then defeated Stow Munroe Falls (25-9, 25-16) and host Pickerington North (25-20, 25-16) to raise the team’s record to 16-3.

The Beavers next play on Friday, May 10 in Trenton at Edgewood for a match scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.

Greeneview defeats Catholic Central

SPRINGFIELD — Greeneview’s varsity softball team (7-13, 5-9 OHC South) beat Catholic Central, 11-3, in Ohio Heritage Conference South action. Baylee Anderson and Bryce Ratliff both homered in the game. Anderson had two home runs to lead the team. Both had three RBI. Katie Caraway, Kassidy Adkins and Caitlin Sweat each had two hits. Sweat had three RBI. Alexa Simpson pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on five hits with four strikeouts for the win.

In the junior varsity game, Greeneview won by a 5-2 score. Megan Hess and Makenna Reno led the team with two hits each. Reno had two RBI. Katie Caraway, Harley Clonch, Elizabeth Reichley, Brooklyn Fannin and Cheyenne Hubbard each had a hit. Megan Hess pitched a complete game allowing two unearned runs on two hits. The JVs are 3-1 overall, 3-0 in OHC play.

Rams blanked twice

MILFORD CENTER — Greeneview lost a double header to Fairbanks over the weekend by 9-0 and 9-0 scores. In game one, Ian Tamplin had the Rams’ two hits.

In game two, Jack Nix, Hunter Anderson, Luke Evans, Josh Robinson and Caleb Allen each had a hit. Greeneview is now 7-14 overall, 6-9 in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

Shady Bowl still soggy

DEGRAFF — Once again Shady Bowl Speedway was forced to cancel its racing Saturday. The Bowl will try once again this Saturday, May 11 to get its first race of the season in the books, after three rainouts. Saturday will be Ladies’ Night in honor of Sunday’s Mothers Day holiday, with a $2 discount in the grandstand.

The track will run the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models, the Wooten Automotive Modifieds, the Noble Armor Coating mini stocks, the Amsoil Street Stocks plus a 100-lap enduro. The rained out (April 27) Vores Compact Series race will also do battle. Racing will start at 7 p.m.

Skyhawks walkoff against Monroe

FAIRBORN — Jacob Hobbs connected on a first-pitch fastball to drive in teammate Andrew Yeary with the game winning walk-off run, May 3, in a 3-2 Fairborn win over Monroe at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium.

Hunter Warner started the seventh inning with a fly out to left field. Then, Yeary tripled to right center. The Hornets walked Kahlil Lettice intentionally, bringing up Hobbs, who singled to right field for the win.

Offensively, the Hawks scored three runs on eight hits, with three RBI, and three strikeouts. Andrew Trickett started the game on the mound, and went three innings, giving up two runs on five hits, walking five and striking out two.

Warner pitched in relief and allowed no runs on one hit, walking two and striking out two, earning the win for Fairborn.

The Skyhawks wrap up the regular season this week. They played at Sidney on Monday, travel to Germantown to take on Valley View, Tuesday, and finish at home on Wednesday, May 8 against Springfield Shawnee.

Outlaws Series coming to Eldora

ROSSBURG — The World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is coming to Eldora Speedway on May 10-11.

Event information for the race is available at www.WorldofOutlaws.com. If you can’t make it to the track, be sure to watch the race LIVE on DIRTVISION.com.

Following the Series’ visit to Eldora Speedway, The Greatest Show on Dirt will make its next stop Wednesday, May 15, at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.

WGC hosting 33rd Junior Golf Camp

XENIA — WGC Golf Course will host its 33rd annual Miami Valley Junior Golf Camp for boys and girls ages 8-17 years old. Jim Beaver, long time director reports that the four-day camp will be in session from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17-20. Campers will receive daily instruction on stroke technique, golf etiquette and the rules of the game. Each golfer will be playing on the course each day. Beaver heads a staff that includes Pro John Wilkinson (Director of Down Under Par Golf Academy at WGC), Pros Garay Goecke, Matt Stotler and Nate Combs. Area coaches include Chris Nartker (Beavercreeek boys) Abby Merkle (Carroll girls) Rick Pagniano (Stebbins boys), Betsy Beaver Gegick (Westerville North girls) and other qualified instructors. Entry forms are available at the WGC Pro Golf Shop or online at www.wgcgolfcourse under the MVJGA tab.

Reds offering Corral ticket package

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced a new ticket package, “The Corral,” for Friday games at Great American Ball Park near Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig, who fans often refer to as a “Wild Horse.”

The ticket packages, which include a limited-edition T-shirt, start at $15 and are available for 11 Reds Friday night home games starting with the May 3 game against the San Francisco Giants. Tickets can be purchased online at reds.com/Corral.

WSU playing at Fifth Third

DAYTON — Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game, featuring the Wright State Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Gates will open at noon.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. You can learn more about the event and request tickets at www.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

Wright State’s mascot Rowdy, will be joining Dragons mascots, Heater and Gem, as well as the Green Team. There will be fun activities including inflatables, carnival games, and concession stands available for fans in attendance. Also, in honor of Mother’s Day, the first 500 moms in attendance will receive a special pink Dragons hat.

Pacesetter Open in May

FAIRBORN — The annual Pacesetter Open, a golf outing fundraiser to benefit the Wright State University Athletic Department, will take place with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 13 at the Country Club of the North, located at 1 Club North Drive in Xenia. Cost is $250 for individual golfers, $900 for a foursome, which includes greens fees, cart fees, complimentary participant gifts, plus food and beverages throughout the day. For more event information and sponsorship details, contact Gary Dillabaugh at 937-775-4936 or by email at gary-dillabaugh@wright.edu .

Scramble on our Greene set for May 24

BEAVERCREEK — The 21st annual Tom Birt Memorial “Scramble on our Greene” is sponsored by the City of Fairborn and City of Beavercreek Parks and Recreation Departments. The outing is played in the memory of Fairborn Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tom Birt, an avid golfer and strong advocate in the field of Parks and Recreation. The scramble will be on May 24, 2018 at Beavercreek Golf Club, with the four-person scramble starting with a shotgun start a 8:30 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and includes breakfast, lunch, refreshments, a golf goody bag and use of the driving range. Register online at www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Redlegs Run June 8

CINCINNATI — Registrations are now open for the annual Redlegs Run, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Great American Ball Park.

Runners have five different event options. All events are for walkers and runners of all ages, with the exception of the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run, which is limited to kids ages 10 and under.

All participants will receive a custom race medal, race t-shirt (technical shirt for 10K participants), a post-race party in the Kroger Fan Zone, free downloadable race photography and one View Level ticket voucher to a Reds home game (either 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 16 vs. Texas Rangers or 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates.)

Registration details and parking information is available at reds.com/Run.

Carroll hosting boys basketball camps

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School boys basketball program will be hosting three basketball camps in June. Two camps will run from June 3-7, with the camp for boys in grades 2-5 going from 9 a.m. to noon; and the camp for high school boys (grades 9-12) running from 1-4 p.m. each day. A camp for boys in grades 6-8 will run from 1-4 p.m. June 10-14. Cost is $85, and athletes can register 30 minutes before the camp begins or online at carrollhs.or/2019summercamps.

Greeneview Golf Scramble, June 8

JAMESTOWN — The 2019 Greeneview Golf Scramble will be held on Saturday June 8 at Locust Hills Golf Course, 5575 North River Road, in Springfield. The event organizers are looking for teams/players, hole sponsors, and door prizes/gifts. Cost per player is $65, hole sponsorship is $100. Go to golfregistrationnetwork.com/WebForms/r_Register?ForNum=84267495&patid=1 to signup, or sponsor.

Driving with Colleen outing, June 15

SPRINGFIELD — The 8th Annual Driving with Colleen Golf Outing is scheduled for Saturday, June 15. The outing tees off with a with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

Cost is $80 per player, or $320 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart and the price includes dinner, beverages, a shirt and goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is June 3. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email jessica@drivingwithcolleen.org.

Play It Forward golf outing June 22

XENIA — The seventh annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public, with an early registration discount applied until June 1.

The goal of the fundraiser and scholarship award is to give back to current Xenia High School graduates in need. The seventh $4,000 scholarship will be awarded in May.

For sponsorship or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs – jboggs73@aol.com 239-0036; Steve Greene – sgreene3@columbus.rr.com; Diane Wuebben Ponder – diane.ponder@wright.edu; or Sheryl Haines Yeazel – shel55@ymail.com .

Dragons 5K run in July

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.