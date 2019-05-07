Xenia YRC scores and highlights

XENIA — Here’s the first Xenia Youth Recreation Club baseball and softball scores report of the 2019 season. Come on out to the ball diamonds at Evans Acres Park, located at 640 Birch Rd. in Xenia, and watch some fun youth baseball and softball games that the whole family will enjoy.

This week’s report is courtesy of Xenia YRC President Derek Dennehy. Thanks Derek!

14U MAJORS

•Coached by Andrew Tuck and sponsored by Xenia Tool Rental, the Xenia YRC team played at Miamisburg and won 18-8. The team is now 2-0 this season.

COACH PITCH 8U

•Ryan Butler’s team, sponsored by the Xenia Township Fire Fighter Association, beat a visiting Jamestown team 8-5.

•Doug Bradley’s McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc.-sponsored team fell at home to Jamestown, 19-5.

Tuck’s 14U team returned to the Evans Acres diamonds on Tuesday to take on KABC, and a pair of 6U games were also played.

Four games are scheduled at Xenia’s Evans Acres Fields on Wednesday:

6:15 p.m. — KABC3 vs. 10U Team 2, Field 1

6:15 p.m. — 12U Centerville Minors2 vs. 12U Xenia Team 2, Field 3

6:30 p.m. — 4U Team 3 vs. 4U Team 4, Field 10

6:30 p.m. — 8U Perez vs. 8U Team 5, Field 5

(Xenia’s 12U Team 1 is scheduled to play at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, against a Centerville 12U Minors team at Oak Grove Park, in Centerville.)

Got a youth team result to report? Please send your team’s name, age group, where and when you played, the name of your opponent, and of course the final score to: sports@xeniagazette.com.

