Sports Digest

Golden Eagles sign off to college

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School announced that three of its student athletes signed Letters of Intent on May 7, to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. Brayden Kopp will play Division III tennis at Wittenberg University and plans to major in Sports Marketing; Samuel Songer will play tennis at D-III Anderson University with the intent of majoring in Spanish Teaching, and Accounting; and Maria Mescher will play women’s basketball at Clark State University as a Business major.

Beavercreek eclipses Comets

BEAVERCREEK — A third-set tiebreaker win by the second doubles duo of Ethan Aga and Tushar Beniwal earned Beavercreek a 3-2 high school team tennis win over Mason B on May 7.

In singles, Austin Staiger defeated Alec Noonan 6-1, 6-0 and Alan Xie beat Avartha Rao 6-0, 6-2, and Kyle Eskew fell to the Comets’ Chen Alven 6-2, 6-2. The first double tandem of Heidi Orloff and Zach Savino lost a close three-set 5-7, 6-4, 4-6 battle, then the Aga-Beniwal pair won 6-1, 3-6, 7-6. Beavercreek finishes the regular season with a 17-3 overall record.

Rams win three OHC titles

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High’s Jaron Stoneburner claimed the overall boys title in the shot put, while Hannah Ferrell and Faith Rutherford each claimed divisional titles, May 6 during the first day of the Ohio Heritage Conference track and field championships. Stoneburner won the shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 8 1/2 inches to win the title for the third straight year. Ferrell won the South Division girls discus title with a throw of 92-1, which was fourth overall, and Rutherford won the South pole vault crown with a vault of 7-6, second overall.

Rams athletes advanced to the finals in 1o events. For the girls, Laney Hines and Alex Hansen are finalists in the girls 100- and 300-meter hurdles; McKyna Woods and Rutherford are in the 100- and 200-meter dash finals; and Woods and Kelsey Marsden are both in the 400 final. Kevin Combs and Joel Albeitz are finalists in the boys 110 hurdles, Clay Payton is in the boys 100 finale, Levi Ruddock and Craig Finley are both in the 200 final, Zeke Powers and Dakota Mangan are in the 400 final, and Albeitz is also in the 300 hurdles final. The OHC Championships conclude on Thursday, May 9 with field events starting at 5 p.m., running events at 6.

Outlaws Series coming to Eldora

ROSSBURG — The World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is coming to Eldora Speedway on May 10-11.

Event information for the race is available at www.WorldofOutlaws.com. If you can’t make it to the track, be sure to watch the race LIVE on DIRTVISION.com.

Following the Series’ visit to Eldora Speedway, The Greatest Show on Dirt will make its next stop Wednesday, May 15, at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.

Reds offering Corral ticket package

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced a new ticket package, “The Corral,” for Friday games at Great American Ball Park near Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig, who fans often refer to as a “Wild Horse.”

The ticket packages, which include a limited-edition T-shirt, start at $15 and are available for 11 Reds Friday night home games starting with the May 3 game against the San Francisco Giants. Tickets can be purchased online at reds.com/Corral.

WSU playing at Fifth Third

DAYTON — Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game, featuring the Wright State Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Gates will open at noon.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. You can learn more about the event and request tickets at www.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

Wright State’s mascot Rowdy, will be joining Dragons mascots, Heater and Gem, as well as the Green Team. There will be fun activities including inflatables, carnival games, and concession stands available for fans in attendance. Also, in honor of Mother’s Day, the first 500 moms in attendance will receive a special pink Dragons hat.

Pacesetter Open in May

FAIRBORN — The annual Pacesetter Open, a golf outing fundraiser to benefit the Wright State University Athletic Department, will take place with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 13 at the Country Club of the North, located at 1 Club North Drive in Xenia. Cost is $250 for individual golfers, $900 for a foursome, which includes greens fees, cart fees, complimentary participant gifts, plus food and beverages throughout the day. For more event information and sponsorship details, contact Gary Dillabaugh at 937-775-4936 or by email at gary-dillabaugh@wright.edu .

Scramble on our Greene set for May 24

BEAVERCREEK — The 21st annual Tom Birt Memorial “Scramble on our Greene” is sponsored by the City of Fairborn and City of Beavercreek Parks and Recreation Departments. The outing is played in the memory of Fairborn Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tom Birt, an avid golfer and strong advocate in the field of Parks and Recreation. The scramble will be on May 24, 2018 at Beavercreek Golf Club, with the four-person scramble starting with a shotgun start a 8:30 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and includes breakfast, lunch, refreshments, a golf goody bag and use of the driving range. Register online at www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Redlegs Run June 8

CINCINNATI — Registrations are now open for the annual Redlegs Run, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Great American Ball Park.

Runners have five different event options. All events are for walkers and runners of all ages, with the exception of the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run, which is limited to kids ages 10 and under.

All participants will receive a custom race medal, race t-shirt (technical shirt for 10K participants), a post-race party in the Kroger Fan Zone, free downloadable race photography and one View Level ticket voucher to a Reds home game (either 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 16 vs. Texas Rangers or 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates.)

Registration details and parking information is available at reds.com/Run.

Carroll hosting boys basketball camps

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School boys basketball program will be hosting three basketball camps in June. Two camps will run from June 3-7, with the camp for boys in grades 2-5 going from 9 a.m. to noon; and the camp for high school boys (grades 9-12) running from 1-4 p.m. each day. A camp for boys in grades 6-8 will run from 1-4 p.m. June 10-14. Cost is $85, and athletes can register 30 minutes before the camp begins or online at carrollhs.or/2019summercamps.

Greeneview Golf Scramble, June 8

JAMESTOWN — The 2019 Greeneview Golf Scramble will be held on Saturday June 8 at Locust Hills Golf Course, 5575 North River Road, in Springfield. The event organizers are looking for teams/players, hole sponsors, and door prizes/gifts. Cost per player is $65, hole sponsorship is $100. Go to golfregistrationnetwork.com/WebForms/r_Register?ForNum=84267495&patid=1 to signup, or sponsor.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.