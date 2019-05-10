Detroit Tire 14U claims win

XENIA — In 14U baseball action, Xenia’s Detroit Tire-sponsored defeated Bellbrook Team 2 by a 12-1 score. Keegan Garwood started the game on the mound and struckout two Bellbrook batters. Nathan Ackerman pitched in relief and also fanned two. Detroit Tire’s Austin Penewit got the game ball. He had a double and recorded two outs in the field.

Got a game report, or want to tout a big day by one of your players? Send your information to: sports@xeniagazette.com. Please include team names, score, age group, and league.

Got a game report, or want to tout a big day by one of your players? Send your information to: sports@xeniagazette.com. Please include team names, score, age group, and league.