Greeneview girls win OHC title

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High School girls varsity track & field team won its third straight Ohio Heritage Conference girls team championship on May 9 at Don Nock Field.

Rams freshman Laney Hines finished first in the long jump (15 feet, 8 inches) and in the 300-meter hurdles (50.98 seconds), and placed third in the 100-meter hurdles, to receive co-Athlete of the Year honors.

Other first-place winners for the girls team were: Hannah Ferrell (three-peats in the discus with a throw of 92 feet, 1 inch); Faith Rutherford (a repeat champion in the pole vault with a 7-6 vault); and the 400 relay team of Hannah Finley, Samantha Spaller, Lizzy Valentine, Kayla Finley (54.27). The girls team racked up 183 points to win its third consecutive championship, followed by Springfield Catholic Central, Greenon, South Charleston Southeastern, Cedarville and Madison Plains.

The Greeneview boys team finished third in the boys team standings with event wins by Jaron Stoneburner (three-peat in the shot put, 44-8.5, and second in the discus), and Clay Payton, Kevin Combs, Craig Finley, Levi Rudduck of the boys 400 relay team (47.09).

Cedarville won the boys team crown, followed by Southeastern, Greeneview, Greenon, Madison Plains and Catholic Central.

Full results from the OHC Championships can be found at finishtiming.com .

Staff Report.

Rams also third in boys meet

