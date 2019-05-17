Carroll knocks off Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — The Carroll Patriots, No. 10 seeds in the Division I sectional baseball tournament, upset second-seeded Beavercreek by a 5-3 score, on Thursday May 16.

The win moves the Patriots (17-11) into the sectional title game, which is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 against No. 3-seeded Springboro. That game will be played at Fairborn High School’s George Winkhouse Stadium.

Carroll led 1-0 when Trent Randall singled home Steven Chapman, they then tacked on two more runs in the third. Jacob Maurer got on with two outs on a fielder’s choice play, Randall drove him in on a double that went to the fence, then Randall scored on a single by Johnny Adkins.

Beavercreek’s Mitch Sumner walked, then eventually scored on a errant Patriot pickoff throw in the bottom half of the third to make it 3-1 in favor of Carroll.

The Patriots added two more runs in the fourth when Martin O’Grady drew a walk, Patrick Keller was hit by a pitch, then Chapman smacked an infield single to load the bases. Maurer singled in a run, then Randall did the same for a 5-1 Carroll lead.

Beavercreek (18-8) got another unearned run when Austin Schroeder singled, stole second, and scored on a throwing error with two outs in the fourth.

The Battlin’ Beavers got one more run in the sixth when Clay Cash walked, Jared Shanks was hit by a pitch, and Nolan Frisk singled in Cash. Patriots reliever Chapman then got the next ‘Creek batter to fly out to end the inning. Chapman then earned the save by getting three straight fly outs on seven pitches in the seventh inning.

Mat McMahan (6-2) got the win for Carroll, going five innings, striking out five, walking three, and allowing four hits.

Randall went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI to lead Carroll. Schroeder led Beavercreek with two hits in three trips to the plate.

Earlier in the regular season, Beavercreek had defeated Carroll by a 7-0 score in a nonleague contest. Carroll has now won its last five games, and nine of its last 11.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Information provided by Carroll coach Mike Sheets.

